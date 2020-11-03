In First Two Weeks, Big Ten Already Has Been a Rollercoaster

Yes, there are happy places in the Big Ten. Although Happy Valley is not one of them.

Indiana is 2-0 and ranked 13th in the nation after shocking Penn State and outlasting a vastly improved Rutgers in Piscataway.

When No. 23 Michigan comes to Bloomington this week, the Hoosiers will have a chance to make some even bigger noise. And at this point, an Indiana victory would not shock the world.

Northwestern is 2-0 after an impressive 21-20 victory at Iowa, which blew a 17-0 first-quarter lead. Pat Fitzgerald’s offensive overhaul, in which he brought in offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian from Boston College and Indiana transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey, is looking very good. And a defense that held the Hawkeyes to a measly field goal in the last three quarters is not too shabby, either.

Even assuming Covid-addled Wisconsin gets back to its usual business, Northwestern is looking like a worthy challenger.

The Wildcats are favored to handle Nebraska on Saturday. A win would keep them on track for a season that resembles the glory of 2018 (8-1 in the Big Ten) rather than the misery of 2019 (1-8).

Purdue also is a surprising 2-0, joining perennial power Ohio State, which not only made its supposedly toughest road trip (to Penn State) look routine, winning 38-25. In Justin Fields, the Buckeyes have a very serious Heisman candidate. With Trevor Lawrence sidelined by the Coronavirus, Fields might even be the favorite.

The loss leaves Penn State 0-2 along with Iowa. These are two teams that had their eyes on big prizes—a division title and beyond. Good luck with that playing a virus-abbreviated eight-plus-one schedule.

Nowhere are the smiles wider than at Michigan State, where Mel Tucker became only the second Spartans coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt. The first? Nick Saban.

This might be the biggest surprise in college football this fall—when you consider the implications for the two schools involved..

When the well-traveled Tucker was defensively coordinating the Chicago Bears, I liked his charisma, his scheme, his articulateness.

When his Spartans got drilled 38-27 by Rutgers in their opening game, making seven turnovers and looking overwhelmed against a team that had gone winless in the Big Ten the previous two seasons, I wondered if rebuilding a program that had become used to winning under Mark Dantonio might be too tall a task.

The rigors of competing in a division that includes Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State certainly took a toll on Dantonio.

Then came Saturday. The Spartans went into Ann Arbor and dominated Michigan, never trailing in their 27-24 victory. A week earlier, the Wolverines had notched what seemed to be an impressive win at Minnesota against a Gopher team that had won 11 games a year ago.

While the victory legitimized Tucker, it is a devastating blow to Jim Harbaugh. In his sixth under-achieving season at a school that expects to win championships, Harbaugh has won none and is 0-5 against Ohio State in one of the nation’s most historic rivalries.

Bolstered by mobile new quarterback Joe Milton, who had a strong debut at Minnesota, Harbaugh finally seemed to have the missing ingredient. All he needed to do was keep winning until the Wolverines faced Ohio State in their season finale—maybe find a way to get it done against the Buckeyes for the first time.

That’s not going to happen now. With the loss to Michigan State, the Wolverines have opened the door to all kinds of grim scenarios. Games against Wisconsin and Penn State always loomed ominously. And now, this week’s trip to surging Indiana is looking like a dangerous game.

Where does it go from here for Harbaugh and Michigan?

Tough to say. But the assumption was that it was simply a matter of time before Jim Harbaugh, who had done so well at Stanford and with the 49ers, would get it right at his alma matter.

Now it seems like time to wonder if, rather than when, Harbaugh is going to get it right.

Only two weeks into its pandemically-shortened season, the Big Ten has presented a story filled with twists and turns. And ups and downs. Covid-19 permitting, it has only just begun.