Covid Knocks Michigan Out. Ohio State Scramble Begins.

On to Plan B. . .

After resuming practice on Monday, Michigan said Tuesday that it can’t play at Ohio State this week due to an increase in Covid-19 cases within the Wolverines program.

With the simplest solution to get Ohio State to six games played gone, Ohio State and Big Ten officials now are expected to scramble for ways to make the Buckeyes eligible for the Big Ten championship game, and keep them tracking for one of the four College Football Playoff slots.

With only five games played, Ohio State (5-0) is one short of the minimum the Big Ten established for title-game eligibility.

Reports have surfaced that conference athletic directors will lift the six-game minimum. That won’t sit well at Indiana (6-1), which will play its eighth game against Purdue on Saturday, Covid permitting.

The optics won’t be good for the conference if it does that. On the other hand, that seems to be going around. The ACC deftly escorted Notre Dame and Clemson into its championship game by canceling their Dec. 12 games.

And there is Ohio State's 42-35 defeat of the Hoosiers on Nov. 21. If the Big Ten does change its rules, look for the argument that head-to-head trumps number of games played.

Another way out for the Big Ten would be to find Ohio State another opponent. If another Big Ten team is unable to compete because of Coronavirus problems, that would free up a team to play the Buckeyes.

The conference would even juggle its schedule, if necessary, to avoid rematches.

Another out-of-the-box but unlikely possibility: Break the rule against non-conference opponents, and let the Buckeyes find an outsider to play.

If Ohio State can be maneuvered into the Big Ten title game against West Division champion Northwestern, that would deny Indiana the opportunity to win its first Big Ten championship since 1967 and only its second overall.

On the other hand, the Hoosiers are not considered to have a chance to receive a playoff bid, whereas Ohio State is tracking for one. That would likely be the case even if IU beat Northwestern for the Big Ten title.