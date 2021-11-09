Ohio State Winning Games, But Not Influencing People

It’s early November. Great time of year in college football for. . . conspiracy theories and. . . strange doings in the Big Ten.

Let’s start with the the conspiracy theory that The Committee is gerrymandering the ranking process to deny Cincinnati a seat at the College Football Playoff table.

And the opposing corollary: That Cincinnati isn’t that good. And is not deserving of a playoff slot.

Solution: Let the Bearcats line up and play. That’s why it’s called a playoff.

Let five or six conference champions play their way into the playoff. Yes, there will be whining from the also-rans who were snubbed for one of the remaining at-large slots.

Guess what? Too bad. You didn’t win your league.

A case could be made that the Dodgers and Giants, who won way more games than anybody else, were the two best teams in baseball. And yet, they bumped into each other early and flamed out.

Was anybody lamenting that the 88-win Atlanta Braves won the World Series while the other five division winners all won at least 93 games? Nope.

You can spin this any way you want if it’s left up to committees and rankings and data points. Let the players decide it. On the field.

No system is perfect. And I know I am in the old-school minority when it comes to thinking league champions are. . . champions. And second-place teams are. . . not champions.

No worries.

Since crowning a college football champion is as much about television ratings as football—and that will be even more true when the ESPN/SEC consortium achieves critical mass—let’s move on. . .

. . .to the strange doings in the Big Ten.

Remember when The Ohio State University was a dead-solid lock to win the league?

After slogging past Nebraska for their second straight underwhelming performance (see Penn State), the Buckeyes look more like An Ohio State University. Or Just Another Ohio State University.

The Buckeyes are a 20-point favorite over Purdue, which already has beaten a No. 2 Iowa and a No. 3 Michigan State, which supposedly was on total Upset Alert.

Here’s a tip to Ohio State’s justifiably maligned defense. Try to keep an eye on Boilermakers receiver David Bell. Against Iowa and Michign Statee, he caught 22 passes for 457 yards and two touchdowns.

Pretty good for a marked man. Who seems destined for a very nice NFL career. Right after he picks up a lot of college hardware.

Every time I hear Buckeyes coach Ryan Day soft-pedal struggling past another troubled opponent by saying it’s hard to win games in the Big Ten, I keep thinking, ``Yeah. The way you’re doing it.’’

Which brings me to another conspiracy theory. . . that the College Football Playoff is weighted toward the SEC and the Big Ten.

I don’t necessarily disagree. But even before Purdue blew up the Big Ten’s chances to have two playoff teams by beating Michigan State, it occurred to me that the Big Ten might not have any playoff teams.

Think about it. Ohio State has Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan—and vulnerabilities. For all of its talent, that defense is giving up too many points. And while I believe C.J. Stroud is going to be a fine quarterback, he’s still learning.

You know how great quarterbacks say that everything slows down out there at critical moments, allowing them to make great decisions? That hasn’t happened yet for Stroud.

Even if Michigan State ``surprises’’ Ohio State, it still has a game left with Penn State. Which plays one-loss Michigan this Saturday. Which is still very much in the hunt for the conference title and maybe even a playoff slot.

Bottom line: Don’t be surprised if the Big Ten’s one-loss trio all wind up with a second loss.

Then again, The Committee can do anything it wants. How about a two-loss Alabama and a two-loss Big Ten team? That would play really well over five-way chili at Skyline Chili in Cincinnati.

And here’s one more bold thought: Whether the Buckeyes, Spartans or Wolverines wind up in the Big Ten championship game, it is no longer a given that the East will win that game.

Wisconsin, forgotten and abandoned after its 1-3 start, has gotten its act together. It always had a lockdown defense. Quarterback Graham Mertz is much improved. The big question might be whether the Badgers can keep their thin running-back corps healthy.

That is not to say Wisconsin will win the Big Ten. The point is, the gap has closed considerably. If the Badgers survive their own challenging finish against Nebraska and Minnesota, they will still be underdogs in the conference championship game. But they won't be prohibitive underdogs.

Of course, Wisconsin winning the league would be the worst-case scenario for the Big Ten’s College Football Playoff hopes. Because no team with more than one loss has ever participated in the four-team playoff.

Consistency from the get-go is admirable. But it shouldn't be everything.

For instance, when Wisconsin looked terrible, three of its first four opponents were Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan—one team that was in the top five until its quarterback got hurt, and two teams that are still in the top 10.

Ask Nick Saban or Kirby Smart if they’d like to open their season that way. When they stop laughing, they’ll say, ``No thanks.’’

That said, I suspect that Georgia and Alabama would have done fine. I also suspect that they would never consent to that kind of risk.

The point is, the playoff ought to have a goal of finding the best teams at the end of the season—not the best teams that avoided stubbing their toe early in the season.

And the best way to do that is through conference champions. You only get there by being the best at the end. And if you’re not the toughest kid on your block, then go back to the drawing board and figure how to do that.