Warren Fumbled on Canceling Early. But Expect Everyone to Cancel Eventually.

The chaos on the field is why college football is so fascinating. The chaos off the field isn’t bad, either, when it’s about certain things.

The chaos surrounding this Covid-19 crisis, though, is not good in any way. It’s messy, unsavory and it’s playing with fire.

First, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren made a big mistake canceling the Big Ten season so early and doing it the way he did.

“Was the process a little clunky? Yes,” Warren told my Chicago Tribune friend Teddy Greenstein. “People forget: We’re in a global pandemic.”

And he’s a brand-new commissioner. A college football game has not been played yet on his watch. In the Big Ten or in any previous job he’s held.

By not building consensus among the conference’s schools, coaches, players, families of players, alumni and tailgate party suppliers, he opened the door to divisiveness.

Releasing detailed justification on Wednesday for the Big Ten decision to cancel eight days after the decision is eight days too late.

As I said the other day, the fallout will impact Warren’s leadership moving forward. But hopefully, he will learn that he needs to do better in the future.

For example, his predecessor, Jim Delany, always seemed to have a stalking horse or two out there—a respected athletic director or chancellor advancing the discussion and taking the heat as the Big Ten moved toward a delicate decision.

But second—and more importantly—even though Warren fumbled the handling of the decision, it still looks like the smart decision will be for no college football to be played this fall.

People who love college football should not lose sight of that.

Covid-19 flareups are happening everywhere where college campuses are trying to open.

Notre Dame, which took thorough and exemplary precautions to open its campus this fall, has pulled back on those plans, reverting to virtual education for two weeks due to a spike in virus cases. Can football avoid problems? We’ll see.

North Carolina and Michigan State are among the many schools that have reverted to online teaching amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Georgia, Florida and Texas—three states where college football is wildly popular—lead the nation in Coronavirus cases per capita, CNN reported.

Ole Miss, where new coach Lane Kiffin tried to defend poaching players from the Big Ten and Pac-12, is going through a surge in Covid-19 cases, state health officials reported.

All credit to the SEC, ACC and Big 12 for delaying their starts and gamely trying to salvage their college football this fall until the last possible moment.

But barring a miraculous turnaround in containing a raging virus, how are they going to play football without inviting disastrous results?

It’s understandable that people are frustrated. Penn State coach James Franklin, who talked about the lack of communication from the Big Ten, is among the many people who have legitimate complaints about the way Warren handled the league’s decision to cancel the football season.

But anyone who thinks any college football is going to played this fall is being naive and oblivious. I suspect that the three Power 5 conferences that are still proceeding know they will not be able to play unless there is an unbelievable turnaround in controlling Coronavirus.

And judging by what’s going on around the nation—especially in areas where college football is still trying to defying the odds—an unbelievable turnaround is a pipe dream.