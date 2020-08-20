SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

Warren Fumbled on Canceling Early. But Expect Everyone to Cancel Eventually.

Herb Gould

 The chaos on the field is why college football is so fascinating. The chaos off the field isn’t bad, either, when it’s about certain things.

The chaos surrounding this Covid-19 crisis, though, is not good in any way. It’s messy, unsavory and it’s playing with fire.

First, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren made a big mistake canceling the Big Ten season so early and doing it the way he did.

“Was the process a little clunky? Yes,” Warren told my Chicago Tribune friend Teddy Greenstein. “People forget: We’re in a global pandemic.”

And he’s a brand-new commissioner. A college football game has not been played yet on his watch. In the Big Ten or in any previous job he’s held.

By not building consensus among the conference’s schools, coaches, players, families of players, alumni and tailgate party suppliers, he opened the door to divisiveness.

Releasing detailed justification on Wednesday for the Big Ten decision to cancel eight days after the decision is eight days too late.

As I said the other day, the fallout will impact Warren’s leadership moving forward. But hopefully, he will learn that he needs to do better in the future.

For example, his predecessor, Jim Delany, always seemed to have a stalking horse or two out there—a respected athletic director or chancellor advancing the discussion and taking the heat as the Big Ten moved toward a delicate decision.

But second—and more importantly—even though Warren fumbled the handling of the decision, it still looks like the smart decision will be for no college football to be played this fall.

People who love college football should not lose sight of that.

Covid-19 flareups are happening everywhere where college campuses are trying to open.

Notre Dame, which took thorough and exemplary precautions to open its campus this fall, has pulled back on those plans, reverting to virtual education for two weeks due to a spike in virus cases. Can football avoid problems? We’ll see.

North Carolina and Michigan State are among the many schools that have reverted to online teaching amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Georgia, Florida and Texas—three states where college football is wildly popular—lead the nation in Coronavirus cases per capita, CNN reported.

Ole Miss, where new coach Lane Kiffin tried to defend poaching players from the Big Ten and Pac-12, is going through a surge in Covid-19 cases, state health officials reported.

All credit to the SEC, ACC and Big 12 for delaying their starts and gamely trying to salvage their college football this fall until the last possible moment.

But barring a miraculous turnaround in containing a raging virus, how are they going to play football without inviting disastrous results?

It’s understandable that people are frustrated. Penn State coach James Franklin, who talked about the lack of communication from the Big Ten, is among the many people who have legitimate complaints about the way Warren handled the league’s decision to cancel the football season.

But anyone who thinks any college football is going to played this fall is being naive and oblivious. I suspect that the three Power 5 conferences that are still proceeding know they will not be able to play unless there is an unbelievable turnaround in controlling Coronavirus.

And judging by what’s going on around the nation—especially in areas where college football is still trying to defying the odds—an unbelievable turnaround is a pipe dream.

Comments

Herb Gould

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Failure To Communicate Jumps Off The Charts

The Big Ten has always prided itself as being trend setters and leaders in collegiate athletics and academics. Not this time.

Mark Blaudschun

Master Plan to Save CFB Being Considered

A plan to place college football players in a "protective'' on-campus bubble is being discussed.

Mark Blaudschun

by

twmv86

IS Notre Dame Football Heading To a Crash Landing?

Notre Dame officials have steadfastly maintained, no students on campus, no football. The latest COVID-19 numbers in South Bend are not good.

Mark Blaudschun

Has NCAA Given Up On FBS Football?

One of the many level criticisms leveled at the NCAA is that the organization has done little to help FBS football deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Blaudschun

Even if Big Ten Decision Ends Up Right, Early Bailout Unrest Will Linger for Warren

New Big Ten commissioner needs to do a better job of building consensus in future.

Herb Gould

Judgement Day for College Football Season Rapidly Approaching

With classes beginning, Power 5 conferences still playing football must make an assessment whether they can control COVID-19 enough to start the season.

Mark Blaudschun

College Football could use less talk more Honesty

Imagine how simpler the world of college football would be if the people running the show actually told the truth.

Mark Blaudschun

Georgia-Alabama on Oct. 17 highlights a 10-game, conference only schedule that begins on Sept. 26

Georgia-Alabama on Oct. 17 highlights a 10-game, conference only schedule that begins on Sept. 26

Tony Barnhart

College Football Players: Who do We Trust?

College football players are hearing all sorts of medical opinions about COVID-19, but who do they believe because the message is not always the same.

Mark Blaudschun

The full 10-game conference schedule will be announced on Monday as practice for the 2020 season officially begins.

The full 10-game SEC Football conference schedule will be announced on Monday as practice for the 2020 season officially begins.

Tony Barnhart