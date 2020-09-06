The Gould Standard: No. 3 Clemson

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Everyone’s excited that Notre Dame has taken shelter from the Covid-19 storm by throwing in with the ACC this fall. That means Clemson could have a competitive conference game—for a change.

Virus permitting, we’ll find out on Nov. 7, when the Tigers travel to South Bend.

It’s almost not fair, the talent Dabo Swinney can line up as he tries to guide Clemson, which has lost five games the last five years, to its third national championship during that half-decade

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shown above), running back Travis Etienne and a deep receiving corps are back for an offense that averaged 43.9 points a game last fall.

That offense might or might not score fewer points in the NFL. But there might be a few NFL GMs who would jump at the chance to find out.

On defense, coordinator Brent Venables also has an elite squad that starts with the best defensive line in college football.

Experts say the Tigers will be two-touchdown favorites in every game except that meeting with Notre Dame.

Kudos to Swinney and Venables, who curiously has remained at Clemson when he could have had any number of big-time head-coaching jobs, for putting together another juggernaut.

But it sure would be interesting to see how they would fare in a league better suited to their weight class, like the SEC. Or the NFC.