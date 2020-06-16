Uncertainty in Titletown. And Other Pandemic Perils.

If a company came up with a full plastic face shield that made football players pandemically safe, stock-market analysts would label the company a big-time BUY.

With all that grunting and breathing going on, it’s a no-brainer.

How in the heck is that going to work for basketball, though?

That’s the dilemma of bringing back sports where athletes are breathing heavily from exertion while in close contact with one another.

@@@

IT’S NOT IN THE HOLE!

I do know about a company that makes a gadget that allows golfers to eject their Titleists from the hole by lifting a lever on the flagstick with their putter. The lever raises the false bottom of the cup. Presto! Out pops the ball. It's called the Golf Ball E-Z Lyft. The owners of that company do not need to buy lottery tickets.

Just what golfers need. . . one less opportunity to get some exercise.

@@@

THE SOUNDS OF PGA SILENCE

Welcome back, PGA, even if you are spectator-free. Interestingly, my golf-fanatic friends and some TV analysts said they like the crowd-less environment. No wahoos yelling, ``You da man!’’

But if guys keep missing three-footers for all the marbles, the cries for a designated putter will soon be heard

@@@

TROUBLE IN TOILET PAPER TOWN

Green Bay is famous for two things. The Packers. And toilet paper.

Everyone is familiar with its Titletown nickname. For those unfamiliar with the latter, there’s this from greenbay.com: ``Green Bay has long been known as the "toilet paper capital of the world" because the first splinter-free toilet paper was produced here. The paper industry is still one of the area's largest employers.’’

Splinter-free? Ouch. Glad they figured that out.

But this is still a perilous time in Titletown.

The NFL season hangs in the pandemic balance. And on a recent trip to the Green Bay Costco, they were out of toilet paper.

Which is like Newcastle being out of coals.

Said the employee guiding shoppers to checkout registers: ``I know. When my husband retired, they gave him cases’’ of toilet paper.

@@@

BARRING STARS AND BARS

Hey, NASCAR, welcome to the 21st Century. Question is, will there be combat pay for your spectator security personnel, Confederate Flag Enforcement Division?

Those encounters ought to make for some interesting SportsCenter highlights.

@@@

SAY IT AIN’T SOSA

ESPN can do all the documentaries it wants. MY home-run record book starts with Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Roger Maris. If I had an asterisk division, it would include Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

But I don’t.

@@@

BALLPARK VENDORS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES?

My three-year stint as a vendor of Coke, peanuts and hot dogs at Wrigley Field took place a long time ago. But after talking to vendor friends and hearing their COVID thoughts, I feel very concerned for them. They are rightfully worried about the future of a beloved part of the major-league experience in the New Normal pandemic world.

Even when baseball fans return to ballparks, are they going to be willing to pass things like hot dogs, beer and money down the row? Are they going to be sitting close enough to each other to even do that?

Given all the other troubles caused by Coronavirus, not a big deal, I know. But still, a very sad thought, if it comes to that—losing a tradition and convenience.

@@@

`NIL’ CONTROVERSY ECLIPSED

Raise your hand if you remember when college football’s center-stage problem was sorting out the Names, Images and Likenesses controversy. You know. . . that dispute requiring student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL.

Kind of a weird acronym, isn't it? It would make more sense to call it Compensating Athlete-Students Honorably. Or CASH.

In addition, the massive drop in revenue due to the pandemic is going to make the NIL question even more complicated to answer.

Oh, for a return to the early days of 2020.

@@@

CHECK OUT HERB'S BOOK

