The Gould Standard: No. 8 Florida

Herb Gould

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Dan Mullen has been doing all the right things in his mission to restore Florida to elite status.

In his first two years, he has gone 10-3 and 11-2, including a pair of New Year’s Six bowl wins. He has recruited well. He has restored the faith of Gators' fans.

But can he get past the stranglehold Georgia has held on the SEC East lately?Some people are thinking this is the year.

Mullen will need to prove it. His excitable nature is entertaining, but staying cool under fire is part of the deal in the unblinking SEC.

Covid-19 permitting, Florida’s Oct. 10 trip to Texas A&M, followed by an Oct. 17 meeting with LSU in Gainesville will tell a lot. If all goes well, the Nov. 7 showdown with Georgia decide a lot. A whole lot.

Herb Gould

College football is a very important part of our social fabric and right now our social fabric needs all the help it can get.

