The Gould Standard: No. 6 Georgia

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Between departed standouts and dealing with Coronavirus peril, it was going to be a challenging year in Athens, Ga. On Wednesday, it got even more challenging.

Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman, who was expected to take over at quarterback for Jake Fromm, who has moved on to the Buffalo Bills, opted out due to virus concerns.

Newman will prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. A dramatic surge in Covid-19 positive tests has left the Georgia campus uneasy.

Newman's departure without taking a live snap puts the spotlight on USC transfer JT Daniels, who came to Georgia in May and received an NCAA waiver to play this season.

Daniels started the Trojans’ 2018 opener as a true freshman. When Daniels went down with a major ACL knee injury in the Trojans’ 2019 opener, freshman, Kedon Slovis became the USC starter and Daniels decided to pack his bags.

A complicator: While Daniels is expected to receive medical clearance for full contact very soon, that hasn't happened yet.

With runner D'Andre Swift and some important O linemen also gone, Kirby Smart and new offensive guru Todd Monken have a lot of coaching to do. Fortunately, they have recruited exceptionally well. And when Fromm surprised them by departing early for the NFL, they brought in some enticing transfer QBs. Far from ideal. But time will tell.

Can the Dawgs, who have been in command in the SEC East lately, keep it going? One of the best defenses in the nation should help a lot.

The big questionL Can they maintain their edge against Florida, which is coming on strong?

Key games: Auburn in Athens on Oct 3, at Alabama on Oct. 17, vs. the ascending Gators in Jacksonville on Nov. 7..