The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 1

We’re back. Sort of.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are on the sidelines, although the Big Ten remains a cauldron of let-us-play anger and resistance activity. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 remains in its high-tech lab, concocting virus-test materials.

The mayors of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Athens, Georgia, look like deer in the highlights—and that’s before the question about letting thousands attend football games.

In Thursday’s NFL opener, the Kansas City Chiefs allowed 17,000 brave souls to attend. Good thing Dr. Fauci has a big supply of Maalox as he tries to determine how many of them own Harley-Davidsons.

But at least we have some college football to watch.

The ACC begins this week with some conference games, the Big 12 with nonconference games.

And the rest of us hold our breath.

So here are some picks for a season that begins with a question mark. And may end with an asterisk. Or simply a @$#$!. . .

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

Louisiana Lafayette plus-11.5 at No. 23 Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Syracuse plus-22 at No. 18 North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACC

Louisiana Monroe plus-20 at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Duke plus-20 at No. 10 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Georgia Tech plus-12.5 at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

No. 1 Clemson minus-32.5 at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ABC

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

Louisiana Lafayette plus-11.5 at No. 23 Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Yes, Iowa State, with Brock Purdy at QB, will have a good run in the Big 12 this fall, Covid-19 permitting. But Louisiana Lafayette, which has played in the Sun Belt title game the last two years, led by QB Levi Lewis, is more than good enough to hang around.

The Pick: Ragin’ Cajuns

The Score: Iowa State, 31-24

@@@

Syracuse plus-22 at No. 18 North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACC

This is a big number. But Mack Brown has built big expectations in his second incarnation at North Carolina. And Syracuse not only took a big tumble last year. It had a rough off-season ride. And road teams are being asked to cope with a lot in this pandemic world. Will Sam Howell howl? Why not?

The Pick: North Carolina

The Score: Tar Heels, 48-20

@@@

Louisiana Monroe plus-19 at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Two things about Army. It’s coming off a 42-0 pounding of Middle Tennessee. Its option attack is really difficult to prepare for. And Army is very disciplined. Sorry. Three things.

The Pick: Army

The Score: Black Knights, 42-14

@@@

Duke plus-20 at No. 10 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Duke has seven starters back on each side of the ball from last year’s 5-7 team. It has an intriguing new QB, Clemson transfer Chase Brice. And it’s coached by David Cutcliffe, who has done things long enough and well enough to make you think the Blue Devils can stay within three touchdowns of the Irish. Even if this is ND’s first-ever conference game.

The Pick: Duke

The Score: Notre Dame, 35-17

@@@

Georgia Tech plus-12.5 at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Mike Norvell was hired to restore Florida State to its glory days with his offensive acumen. He inherits a talented defense. The Noles ought to be pumped to start the Norvell era. And Georgia Tech.remains a project even if it is improved.

The Pick: Florida State

The Score: Seminoles, 27-13

@@@

No. 1 Clemson minus-32.5 at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ABC

For all its dominance the last few years, Clemson sometimes comes out of the gate slow. But the hype is over the top for good reason this year. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne may be the best QB and RB in this fractured season. And the defense should be stifling.

The Pick: Clemson

The Score: Tigers, 45-10

@@@

LAST SEASON ATS: 48-39-3

LAST SEASON STRAIGHT UP: 70-20