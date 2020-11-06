Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 10

Pandemic realities are taking a toll on our little TMG community. I feel for my friend and colleague, Tony Barnhart, who will miss his annual buddies pilgrimage to the Florida-Georgia game. And I feel sad that my alma mater, Wisconsin, will be sidelined for the second straight Saturday.

That said, this weekend has the feel of a college football season.

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is taking a hit, but the Florida-Georgia game will go on. It’s a nice aperitif for Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame headlines in prime time. That’s two top-10 showdowns, if you’re keeping score at home.

Here in Big Ten country, there are a bunch of undercard games that are filled with intrigued and melodrama. And Cincinnati will try to enhance its playoff resume against Houston.

I went 4-2 against the spread last week, still hovering around .500 at 23-24-1. Pleased to see that Ohio State handled Penn State, Cincinnati routed Memphis, Alabama pounded Mississippi State and Indiana took care of its Rutgers business It could have been better. Notre Dame, a 19.5-point favorite, won by 18.

So let’s get on to Week 10. A lot of tough calls out there, but here’s a look at some games I’m looking forward to seeing. I hope you are, too.

And a big welcome-back to. . . the Pac-12 and the MAC.

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

Nebraska plus-4 at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

No. 23 Michigan minus-3 at No. 13 Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1

Michigan State plus-7 at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN

Houston plus-13.5 at No. 6 Cincinnati, 2;30 p.m., ABC

No. 8 Florida plus-3 vs. No. 5 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 1 Clemson minus-5.5 at No. 4 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

Nebraska plus-4 at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

Nebraska has been making more noise for trying to play football than actually playing football this fall. The Cornhuskers did some things well before wilting against Ohio State, Meanwhile, balanced Northwestern started strong against Maryland and finished strong at Iowa. With Wisconsin in pandemic limbo, the Wildcats might be the best in the West.

Northwestern 33, Nebraska 24

@@@

No. 23 Michigan minus-3 at No. 13 Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1

Tough call here. A must-win for Michigan, but they’re all must-wins for embattled Jim Harbaugh. The problem is, Indiana (2-0) is a gritty and talented team, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a special talent. Difficult to pick against the Wolverines. But more difficult to pick against the Hoosiers.

Indiana 27, Michigan 24

@@@

Michigan State plus-7 at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN

The Big Ten is only in its third week. But in this pandemic ally condensed season, the intensity has ramped up quickly. This matchup between Michigan State, coming off a rousing win over Michigan, and Iowa, off to a frustrating 0-2 start, should be very competitive. QB Rocky Lombardi and that touchdown the Spartans are getting will be the difference-makers.

Iowa 27, Michigan State 24

@@@

Houston plus-13.5 at No. 6 Cincinnati, 2;30 p.m., ABC

Everyone knew Cincinnati was stout on defense. The emergence of quarterback Desmond Ritter is making the Bearcats, who throttled Memphis 49-10 last week, a complete team that could be in the discussion for the College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati 38, Houston 17

@@@

No. 8 Florida plus-3 vs. No. 5 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Another tough call. Florida has the better quarterback, the more explosive offense, Georgia has some injuries on defense and a shaky offense. Tempting to pick the Gators. But their coach, Dan Mullen, showed his loose-cannon tendencies last week. And Georgia, under Kirby Smart, has been stable and stout under pressure. Advantage, Dawgs.

Georgia 24, Florida 20

@@@

No. 1 Clemson minus-5.5 at No. 4 Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Notre Dame is very solid, but it hasn’t been tested by five ACC opponents who are 7-22 in conference play. Clemson, which has won two of the last four national championships, has the roster to win it all again. And true freshman backup D.J. Uiagalelei should be prepared to handle his end of the deal in South Bend on Saturday night.

Clemson 38, Notre Dame 31

@@@

LAST WEEK ATS: 4-2. . . THIS SEASON: 23-24-1

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 5-1. . . THIS SEASON: 37–11