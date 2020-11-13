Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 11

The Pandemic Peril is starting to pile up in Week 11. Four SEC games and an interesting Big Ten matchup, surging Maryland vs. unbeatable Ohio State, are off the docket.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin, after missing the last two games with Covid-19 problems, returns to action at floundering Michigan. It would be easier to catch a fish with your bare hands than to get a read on that game.

Here’s another college-football mystery: Lots of experts believe Boston College will hang with Notre Dame. The theory is that new BC coach Jeff Hafley (shown above) will keep the Eagles within a couple of touchdowns, aided by his quarterback, Irish transfer Phil Jurkovec. And that the Irish will exhale after their momentous defeat of Clemson.

This also will be the Red Bandanna Game, which honors former BC lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who perished in the World Trade Center on 9/11, after heroically helping others to safety.

Pick against that at your own peril.

I am coming off another uninspired 3-3 week against the spread, but that’s the way this 26-27-1 season has been going.

Here’s the deal. I was all over Northwestern and Indiana, which don’t have the pedigrees of Nebraska and Michigan, but are playing better football this fall. And I liked Cincinnati to win big again.

I got too bold in picking Michigan State to hang around at Iowa, which hadn’t dazzled. And too conservative in thinking Georgia and Clemson would handle underdogs Florida and Notre Dame.

These are the dilemmas people face when picking college football in a pandemic. Or any other time, actually.

But let’s do it. Week 11 should provide some escape, if not some thrills of victory.

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

Iowa minus-3.5 at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Friday, FS1

Penn State minus-3 at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1

No. 10 Indiana minus-7 at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC

No. 2 Notre Dame minus-13.5 at Boston College, 2:30 p.m., ABC

No. 23 Northwestern minus-2.5 at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN

No. 13 Wisconsin minus-4.5 or minus-3 at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ABC

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

Iowa minus-3.5 at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Friday, FS1

After looking sluggish on offense in opening losses against Purdue and Northwestern, Iowa showed some punch in a 49-7 pounding of Michigan State. And Minnesota’s porous defense looks like a punching bag.

Iowa 31, Minnesota 20

@@@

Penn State minus-3 at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1

Winless Penn State (0-3) at winless Nebraska (0-2)? Hard to believe.The Nittany Lions certainly seem to be the better team. But with all their hopes and dreams gone, will they get their act together? Nebraska is frustrated, too, but at home—and more likely to give it the college try. I really wonder if Penn State has quit on this season.

Nebraska 24, Penn State 23

@@@

No. 10 Indiana minus-7 at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC

Indiana has emerged as the chief threat to Ohio State in the Big Ten East for sound reasons. The Hoosiers have an excellent quarterback, good receivers, a tough defense and growing momentum. Michigan State is better than expected. But not this Saturday.

Indiana 31, Michigan State 21

@@@

No. 2 Notre Dame minus-13.5 at Boston College, 2:30 p.m., ABC

I don’t think Boston College can pull off the upset. But with Phil Jurkovec flinging the ball, I’m thinking Jeff Hafley’s Eagles can stay within two TDs in BC’s emotional Red Bandanna Game. ND gets it done, but not by a big margin.

But here's the problem. ND is 3-4 ATS this year. And I am 1-6 in those games. And so, despite all the signs that BC hangs around, I am going contrarian. Because that's Notre Dame's M.O. this year.

Notre Dame 38, Boston College 24

@@@

No. 23 Northwestern minus-2.5 at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN

Psst! Northwestern has a good thing going. A stifling defense, a savvy QB, and a chip on its shoulder. Purdue does some things well, especially when it has the football. But the Wildcats will be up to the challenge.

Northwestern 28, Purdue 24

@@@

No. 13 Wisconsin minus-3 at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Talk about a crapshoot. Messy Michigan, a disappointing 1-2, ought to be mad as hell. Wisconsin should be pumped up to play after missing two weeks with virus woes. But what about rust? Going with the team that looked good, even if it was three weeks ago. And yes, it looks like Badger QB Graham Mertz will play.

Wisconsin 27, Michigan 21

@@@

LAST WEEK ATS: 3-3. . . THIS SEASON: 26-27-1

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 4-2. . . THIS SEASON: 41–13