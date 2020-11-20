Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 12

It’s showdown time in the Big Ten, where surprising Indiana takes a shot at Ohio State for supremacy in the East while Northwestern and Wisconsin find out who’s top dog in the West.

The Hoosiers have lost a ridiculous 25 straight to the Buckeyes since their last win in 1988. Then again, they already have beaten Penn State and Michigan. A hat trick against those three would be an amazing feat. But coach Tom Allen (shown above) has the Hoosiers believing. And QB Michael Penix Jr. has them scoring, including the improbable comeback against Penn State.

In the Big Ten’s other big game, Northwestern has a defense-oriented squad that’s capable of playing smash-mouth against Wisconsin, the perennial champions of the West (sorry, Michigan). The Wildcats, who cracked the Badgers’ division stranglehold two years ago, will try to do it again.

When these two games are decided, the Big Ten’s unbeaten teams will be sliced from four to two.

On the picking front, I was thrilled to go 6-0 last week, a veritable Pick Six. The highlights included feeling that winless Nebraska would be ready for desperate Penn State and that Wisconsin, in its first game in three weeks, would punch Michigan in the mouth.

It was also pleasing to see that Notre Dame would turn back letdown talk and win its trap game handily, covering two touchdowns at Boston College. And finally, Iowa (over Minnesota), Indiana (over Michigan State) and Northwestern (over Purdue) backed up my expectations that they would prove they were better.

That 6-0 lifts my season number to 32-27-1 against the spread. And 47-13 straight up.

On to Week 12. Hoping to add more. But realizing that past performance is not an indication of future results.

Enjoy the games.

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

Purdue minus 2.5 at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., Friday, BTN

No. 9 Indiana plus-20.5 at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Illinois plus 15.5 at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1

No. 10 Wisconsin minus-7.5 at No. 19 Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., ABC

No. 7 Cincinnati minus-5.5 at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Iowa minus-2.5 at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

Purdue minus 2.5 at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., Friday, BTN

Purdue is a little under the radar, but it does some things well, as attested by its win at Iowa and tight loss to Northwestern. Minnesota, it appears, is under the weather. Expect the Gophers to go down at home for the second straight Friday night under the lights as Boilermakers offense trumps Gophers defense.

Purdue 27, Minnesota 20

@@@

No. 9 Indiana plus-20.5 at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Yes, Indiana has its best team in a long time. And yes, the Hoosiers have had a way of hanging with Ohio State at times. But this is different. IU will have Ohio State’s full attention. And Ohio State knows it needs to make a statement for its playoff resume in what looks like its biggest regular-season challenge.

Ohio State 38, Indiana 13

@@@

Illinois plus 15.5 at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1

Key question: Which Illinois is going to show up in Lincoln? The Illinois that got smoked by Minnesota or the Illinois that got off the schneid at Rutgers? I’m thinking the Illini have had their moment. And that Nebraska, which ended its own victory drought against Penn State and seems to have found a quarterback, will be very pumped up to keep it going.

Nebraska 34, Illinois 17

@@@

No. 10 Wisconsin minus-7.5 at No. 19 Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Here’s a showdown that could determine the Big Ten West champion. Kudos to Northwestern for a terrific 4-0 start fueled by excellent defense. Clearly, Wisconsin (a pandemic 2-0) will face its biggest test. With that Badger O line leading the way, it will pass that test.

Wisconsin 31, Northwestern 21

@@@

No. 7 Cincinnati minus-5.5 at UCF, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Unbeaten Bearcats (7-0) faces huge road test against UCF (5-2) in a battle of once and future Group of 5 candidates to crash the College Football Playoff. The Knights are very capable of spoiling things. But Cincinnati is very capable of turning aside the UCF upset bid in what should be a very entertaining game.

Cincinnati 38, UCF 28

@@@

Iowa minus-2.5 at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

One of these weeks, Penn State (0-4) is going to rise up. Because the Nittany Lions, who began the season ranked seventh in the nation, can’t go winless forever. Iowa (2-2), which opened with two frustrating losses, won’t be sympathetic. Neither offense dazzles. But the Hawkeyes are tackling better. And making fewer mistakes.

Iowa 24, Penn State 20

@@@

LAST WEEK ATS: 6-0. . . THIS SEASON: 32-27-1

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 6-0. . . THIS SEASON: 47–13