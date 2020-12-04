Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 14

This is where college football enters a bit of a twilight zone. If not for Covid-19, this would be a week of conference championship games. Instead, it’s looking like a week where the leading College Football Playoff contenders strut their stuff against undermanned opponents.

Ohio State returns to action against Michigan State, which tries to put a third notch in its belt after stunning Michigan and Northwestern. This would be an even bigger reach, though, for the Spartans.

That’s especially true because the Buckeyes need to polish a very thin playoff resume.

Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson all seem poised to romp, too.

Could be dangerous for people who aren’t fans of picking weak teams to cover humongous point spreads. Like me.

The biggest Power 5 intrigue of the week looks like No. 5 Texas A & M’s trip to Auburn. The Aggies are quietly but seriously knocking on the playoff door, but will need to keep their poise against the very capable Tigers.

Last week’s picks were nothing to write home about: 2-4 against the spread, for a 35-36-1 season ATS. Week 13 left me wondering why Iowa had trouble with Nebraska at home and muttering at the backdoor cover by Mississippi State, which scored a late TD to sneak in by 2.5 points.

Shame on Michigan for being overwhelmed by underwhelming Penn State. And I am as shocked as Northwestern that the Wildcats let their unbeaten season slip away at struggling Michigan State.

On the bright side: Supposedly dangerous North Carolina was no match for Notre Dame. And Indiana rolled against Maryland. A big thank-you to the Hoosier State.

A 4-2 straight-up week gives me 56-16 for the season.

On to Week 14:

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

No. 4 Ohio State minus-23.5 at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC

No. 5 Texas A & M minus-7 at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN

Syracuse plus-33.5 at No. 2 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

No. 6 Florida minus-17.5 at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Clemson minus-22 at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ABC

No. 1 Alabama minus-28.5 at LSU, 7 p.m., CBS

@@@

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

No. 4 Ohio State minus-23.5 at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ABC

It’s difficult to tell when Michigan State is going to play well. But if the Buckeyes are who we think they are, they need to show it in this game. To this point, Ohio State’s ranking is based on perception rather than the four games it has played. Only a dominant win will do here.

Ohio State 42, Michigan State 14

@@@

No. 5 Texas A & M minus-7 at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN

Dangerous little trip to the Plains for the Aggies. If Bo Nix (shown above) can sling it right, Auburn has all the tools to take a shot at an upset that wouldn’t be all that surprising.

Auburn 31, Texas A & M 30

@@@

Syracuse plus-33.5 at No. 2 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Notre Dame is hitting on all cylinders. Not a good thing for Syracuse, which is having a swing-and-a-miss kind of season.

Notre Dame 48, Syracuse 7

@@@

No. 6 Florida minus-17.5 at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS

The way things are going at Tennessee, Dan Mullen won’t need to get in anyone’s face for Florida to slap the Vols around.

@@@

No. 3 Clemson minus-22 at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Trevor Lawrence is back for the second straight game. After that long layoff, he and feisty Clemson will be in no mood for Hokey-Pokey.

Clemson 49, Virginia Tech 17

@@@

No. 1 Alabama minus-28.5 at LSU, 7 p.m., CBS

LSU messed with Alabama last year. Now the Tigers are struggling and the (Crimson) Tide has turned. The Nick Saban machine rolls on.

Alabama 45, LSU 10

@@@

LAST WEEK ATS: 2-4. . . THIS SEASON: 35-36-1

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 4-2. . . THIS SEASON: 56–16