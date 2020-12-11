Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 15

Everyone is busy jumping down the Big Ten’s throat for lifting its six-game-minimum to allow Ohio State to play in its conference championship game.

This wasn’t about Ohio State. It was about the Big Ten putting its best chance forward to make the College Football Playoff. If Indiana had been the team with the higher CFP ranking but fewer games, the league would have made the same move. More importantly, Ohio State won its head-to-head meeting with Indiana.

And there is grumbling about the ACC and Pac-12. The ACC gave Clemson and Notre Dame an escort into its championship game with some schedule chicanery. And the Pac-12 misguidedly stuck to divisions, meaning that its two remaining unbeatens, USC and Colorado, won’t play in the conference championship game.

But here’s what I’m wondering: Is there a decision anywhere that is more head-scratching than the SEC allowing thousands and thousands of fans to attend games? It just means more. . . Covid.

And yet, that doesn’t even get talked about.

``A socially distanced crowd of 16,500’’ will be allowed at next week’s SEC title game in Atlanta between Alabama and Florida.

If that isn’t the craziest stat in this crazy season, I want to know a crazier one.

And in the irony department, Peyton Ramsey (shown above), stuck behind Michael Penix Jr. at Indiana, transfers to Northwestern. Where he will play in the Big Ten championship game. While Indiana has its title-game opportunity snuffed by Big Ten decree.

Week 14 was another three-of-one, a quarter-dozen of another. for me. The good calls: Three playoff-tracking teams (Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson) covered big numbers.

The frustrations: Notre Dame, the fourth CFP favorite, couldn’t get over its big number against previously hapless Syracuse. Tennessee sneaked in to cover with a late score against Florida. And a fourth-quarter meltdown coast Auburn a chance to not only cover against Texas A&M, but also to win outright.

And so, that 3-3 leaves me 38-39-1 against the spread. I was 5-1 straight up, for a season total of 61–17.

On to Week 15.. . .

Week 15

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

No. 14 Northwestern minus-14 at Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN2

No. 1 Alabama minus-32 at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Rutgers plus-8 at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

Army minus-7 vs. Navy, 2 p.m., CBS

No. 17 North Carolina plus-3 at No. 10 Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Wisconsin minus-1.5 at No. 16 Iowa, 2:30 p.m. FS1

@@@

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

No. 14 Northwestern minus-14 at Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Since an opening blowout of Maryland, Northwestern has four wins by a total of 25 points (6.25 per game). Illinois is 2-1 in its last three (winning at Rutgers and Nebraska, a 14-point loss to Iowa). Northwester also has a ticket to the Big Ten championship game in its pocket. Illini will hang around.

Northwestern 27, Illinois 17

@@@

No. 1 Alabama minus-32 at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN

This line looks awfully big, considering that Arkansas has had a very promising season under new coach Sam Pittman and his defensive coordinator, Barry Odom. But Alabama has a way of turning big lines into little things.

Alabama 48, Arkansa 10

@@@

Rutgers plus-8 at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

Rust or rest? Maryland has played once since Nov. 7. Seems like Rutgers, headed in the right direction under returnee Greg Schiano, will want to put its best foot forward here.

Maryland 27, Rutgers 24

@@@

Army minus-7 vs. Navy, 2 p.m., CBS

Army is 7-2, but does not have a notable win in its soft schedule. Navy has is 3-6, but has played a tougher schedule. And played tough in its last losses, to Memphis at Tulsa. Midshipmen could win without shocking the world in this spirited game, one of the best traditions in college football.

Navy 17, Army 14

@@@

No. 17 North Carolina plus-3 at No. 10 Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Two talented teams, but Miami (8-1) has been more consistent than the Tar Heels (7-3). Hurricanes also were legislated out of their ACC title-game chance. Even if that chance was remote, that should stir the Miami pot.

Miami 34, North Carolina 24

@@@

Wisconsin minus-1.5 at No. 16 Iowa, 2:30 p.m. FS1

Covid disruptions have wreaked havoc on Wisconsin’s season. Only four games played, with 94 points scored in two opening wins and 13 points scored in the last two games. Iowa, meanwhile, has settled into a nice groove after losing its first two (Purdue and Northwestern) by a total of five points. This would be more of an upset if the Badgers won.

Iowa 23, Wisconsin 17

@@@

LAST WEEK ATS: 3-3. . . THIS SEASON: 38-39-1

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 5-1. . . THIS SEASON: 61–17