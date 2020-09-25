The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 3

Welcome, welcome, welcome, SEC.

Always good to have more choices for Pick Six.

I had a tough week last week, showing over-confidence in the ability of Oklahoma State, Louisiana, and Pitt to cover big numbers. And the ability of Georgia Tech to hang around. That’s how a tidy 5-1 straight up—don’t ask about Louisville’s poor home showing against now-mighty Miami—turned into 1-5 ATS

Oh, well. . .

At least I had Notre Dame in a blowout. Now, even the Irish are gone—their trip to Wake Forest sidelined by a Covid-19.

Oh, well. . . on to Week 3.

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

No. 5 Florida plus-14 at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Kansas State plus-28 at No. 3 Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX

No. 22 Army plus-14 at No. 14 Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi State plus-16.5 at No. 6 LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Alabama minus-27 at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN

Florida State plus-11 at No. 12 Miami, 6:30 p.m., ABC

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

No. 5 Florida plus-14 at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Kudos to Ole Miss for hiring well-traveled Lane Kiffin, whose star still shines bright. If Florida is going to be as good as advertised, Gators coach Dan Mullen and QB Kyle Trask (shown above) will handle this road test. But Ole Miss will keep it closer than two touchdowns.

The Pick: Mississippi

The Score: Gators, 31-20

@@@

Kansas State plus-28 at No. 3 Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX

Giving 28 points to the team that won last year? Just a hunch. And the belief that Oklahoma will get a big game from Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler.

The Pick: Oklahoma

The Score: Sooners, 49-13

@@@

No. 22 Army plus-14 at No. 14 Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati is awfully good. But Army is pretty good. And awfully good at clock-draining ball-control drives.

The Pick: Cincinnati,

The Score: Bearcats, 31-20

@@@

Mississippi State plus-16.5 at No. 6 LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Mike Leach in Starkville? That’s getting a lot of hype. And yes, LSU has sent a platoon to the NFL. But the Tigers still have enough fresh talent to roar.

The Pick: LSU

The Score: Tigers, 38-17

@@@

No. 2 Alabama minus-27 at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN

The only person who can keep Alabama from winning big is Nick Sagan. And maybe not even him. Missouri seems to be Covid-addled. The Tide should be champing at the bit.

The Pick: Alabama

The Score: Crimson Tide, 45-13

@@@

Florida State plus-11 at No. 12 Miami, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Miami hasn’t gotten this much prime-time coverage since Don Johnson was solving crimes in fancy threads. But the Hurricanes do have a sexy offense. And FSU is not looking sharp at all.

The Pick: Miami

The Score: Hurricanes, 35-20

@@@

LAST WEEK ATS: 1-5. . . THIS SEASON: 5-7

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 5-1. . . THIS SEASON: 9-3