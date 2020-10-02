The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 4

We knew this season was likely to be pandemic pandemonium. And there were indeed thrills and spills last week, as two members of last year’s College Football Playoff, national champion LSU and perennial power Oklahoma, went down.

Sad to say, I did not foresee either of those. And Army losing by 14 at Cincinnati was on the number, the lowlights in a frustrating 2-3-1 week.

That said, I am confident of picking the right steeds to get back on the horse this week.

What could possibly go wrong in Week 4?

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

Baylor minus-2.5 at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC

South Carolina plus-17 at No. 3 Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN

TCU plus-12 at No. 9 Texas, 11 a.m., FOX

No. 12 North Carolina minus-14.5 at Boston College, 2:30 p.m., ABC

No. 13 Texas A & M plus-17.5 at No. 2 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Arkansas plus 17 at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

Baylor minus-2.5 at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ABC

Baylor’s off to a better start. Baylor has a solid defense and decent running game, a good combination to win a tough road game.

The Pick: Baylor

The Score: Bears, 21-17

South Carolina plus-17 at No. 3 Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN

Kyle Trask coming off a six-touchdown game at Ole Miss? The Gators at home? Florida will need to clean up its defense. But that figures to happen against the Gamecocks.

The Pick: Florida

The Score: Gators, 45–20

TCU plus-12 at No. 9 Texas, 11 a.m., FOX

Texas needed a miracle to survive at Texas Tech last week. TCU, which generally plays good defense and showed some offense in a 37-34 loss to Iowa State, has won five of the last six meetings, including a 37-27 win last year. Horned Frogs will hang around against the talented Longhorns.

The Pick: TCU

The Score: Texas, 31-27

No. 12 North Carolina minus-14.5 at Boston College, 2:30 p.m., ABC

North Carolina is talented. But new Boston College coach Jeff Hafley is on the right track. And Notre Dame transfer QB Phil Jurkovec has the arm to keep the Eagles close.

The Pick: Boston College

The Score: North Carolina, 30-21

No. 13 Texas A & M plus-17.5 at No. 2 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Leading 28-3 at the half against Missouri last week, Nick Saban opted to give his reserves plenty of experience in the second half of a 38-19 win. Alabama will be more 60-minutes focused this week against Jimbo Fisher as Saban improves to 20-0 against former assistants.

The Pick: Alabama

The Score: Crimson Tide, 42-14

Arkansas plus 17 at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Mike Leach, the talk of college football after that shocking Air Raid performance by Mississippi State at LSU, makes his home debut against struggling Arkansas. Should be another big game for Leach’s Stanford transfer QB, K.J. Costello (shown above).

The Pick: Mississippi State

The Score: Bulldogs, 49-17

LAST WEEK ATS: 2-3-1. . . THIS SEASON: 7-10-1

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 4-2. . . THIS SEASON: 13-5