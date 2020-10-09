SI.com
The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 5

Herb Gould

 Pretty good Saturday coming up.

A marquee top-10 matchup between Miami and Clemson, in which D'Eriq King (above) will try to avoid a stumble in Death Valley. . . Another nice set of SEC confrontations, highlighted by Tennessee’s trip to Georgia, plus two frontrunners on the road. Florida is at Texas A&M Alabama goes to Ole Miss..

And there’s Notre Dame returning from its Covid hiatus. And a tarnished Red River Rivalry game that matches teams desperate to avoid another blemish.

So here’s the deal: Coming off another coulda-shoulda-woulda 3-3 week, I resolve to keep picking compelling matchups in quest of better results.

My bad for drinking Mike Leach Kool-Aid last week. And for thinking Baylor could muster a semblance of an offense. Florida’s bad for having South Carolina by the throat and letting the Gamecocks get back in the game.

But yes, I saw Boston College hanging with North Carolina, TCU frustrating Texas and Alabama rolling.

Here’s to an enjoyable Week 5:

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

No. 22 Texas (2-1) plus-2 vs. Oklahoma (1-2), 11 a.m., FOX

No. 4 Florida (2-0) minus-6.5 at No. 21 Texas A&M (1-1), 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 14 Tennessee (2-0) plus-12.5 at No. 3 Georgia (2-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

TENN

No. 2 Alabama (2-0) minus-23 at Mississippi (1-1), 5 p.m., ESPN

Florida State (1-2) minus-20.5 at No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0), 6:30 p.m., NBC

No. 7 Miami (3-0) plus-14 at No. 1 Clemson (3-0), 6:30 p.m., ABC

No. 19 Virginia Tech (2-0) plus-4.5 at No. 8 North Carolina (2-0), 11 a.m., ABC

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

No. 22 Texas (2-1) plus-2 vs. Oklahoma (1-2), 11 a.m., FOX

People betting actual money probably should stay away from this meeting of desperate teams. Perennial power Oklahoma is trying to avoid a third straight loss. Perennial under-achiever Texas needs to take advantage of this chance to make a statement. My head says Texas. My heart says Oklahoma will find a way to avoid a third-loss disaster.

The Pick: Oklahoma

The Score: Sooners, 31-27

No. 4 Florida (2-0) minus-6.5 at No. 21 Texas A&M (1-1), 11 a.m., ESPN

Texas A&M really needs to get its act together. Aggie Nation is getting restless with $75 million man Jimbo Fisher. The problem is, Florida appears to have a team that could go far. And A&M QB Kellen Mond does not inspire confidence.

The Pick: Florida

The Score: Gators, 31-21

No. 14 Tennessee (2-0) plus-12.5 at No. 3 Georgia (2-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

This week is filled with revived programs trying to assert themselves. Nearly two TDs is a big number if the Vols truly have made big strides. Then again, if the Georgia defense is as good as advertised, the Dawgs should handle the number as well as an improved Tennessee.

The Pick: Georgia

The Score: Dawgs, 27-13

No. 2 Alabama (2-0) minus-23 at Mississippi (1-1), 5 p.m., ESPN

Alabama once again is a multi-faceted juggernaut. That said, Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss doing some really good things, especially on offense. And this game may be bogged down from Hurricane Delta-related rain.

The Pick: Ole Miss

The Score: Alabama, 42-24

Florida State (1-2) minus-20.5 at No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0), 6:30 p.m., NBC

The Pick: FSU is very messy this year. Notre Dame should be champing at the bit after not playing the last two Saturdays due to its Covid-19 outbreak.

The Pick: Notre Dame

The Score: Irish, 35-10

No. 7 Miami (3-0) plus-14 at No. 1 Clemson (3-0), 6:30 p.m., ABC

I really want to believe the hype, that Miami is back. This is certainly a big opportunity to prove that. I just think Clemson sees an opportunity to prove that it still rules. And the Tigers have the horses to do exactly that.

The Pick: Clemson

The Score: Tigers, 38-21

herb-gould

