The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 7

It just means more Covid-19.

The reality of trying to play college football in the Coronavirus pandemic hit closer to the core of the decision this week. Two SEC games—LSU-Florida and Vanderbilt-Missouri were postponed, Two other games of high interest—Oklahoma State-Baylor and Cincinnati-Tulsa—also were postponed.

And barring a further development, it appears that Georgia-Alabama will proceed without Bama coach Nick Saban, who has tested positive.

Fortunately, Saban reports being asymptomatic. Unfortunately, this is an indication of how insidious this virus is. If Saban, who has been a pillar when it comes to observing protocols and urging others to do so, can become infected, who is safe?

Best wishes to a man who not only might be the greatest college football coach of all-time, but also quietly uses his platform to help so many people in ways that go far beyond football.

That said, assuming Georgia-Alabama is not shelved by test results, what are the implications of not having a mask-wearing Saban prowling the Crimson Tide sidelines on Saturday night?

I’ll look at that one—gulp—in my Pick Six this week. I also will find a substitute for my planned look at Cincinnati-Tulsa. And I will wonder if Covid-19 is impacting other games that are being played.

Here are the selections as I try to build on last week’s 4-2 mark against the spread. Never a doubt about Oklahoma over Texas, right? Pleased to give you Georgia drilling Tennessee, Clemson hammering Miami and Ole Miss hanging with Alabama.

Mea culpa for thinking that Florida would take care of business at Texas A & M. . . The one that got away, as far as I am concerned, was Notre Dame muffing its chances to cover against Florida State.

Oh, well. On to Week 7. . .

THE GAMES

(Central Flyover Time)

No. 15 Auburn minus-3 at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN

Kentucky plus-6 at No. 18 Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC

Louisville plus-16.5 at No. 5 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. NBC

No. 11 Texas A & M minus-6.5 at Miss. State, 3 p.m., ESPN

Boston College plus-12 at No. 25 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. ACC

No. 3 Georgia plus-3.5 at No. 2 Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS

THE PICKS

(ATS winner in bold)

No. 15 Auburn minus-3 at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN

Auburn is over-rated. And while South Carolina might not be under-rated, it at least ought to be ticked off. At home. Getting points.

The Pick: South Carolina

The Score: Gamecocks, 27-24

@@@

Kentucky plus-6 at No. 18 Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC

If Kentucky hadn’t lost that heartbreaker to Ole Miss, it would be 1-2 and have a whole different vibe. But it didn’t. And Tennessee is living up to its hype as a program on the rise. Last week’s loss at Georgia should only make the Vols more ornery this week. And they have muscle to bounce back well.

The Pick: Tennessee

The Score: Vols, 31-21

@@@

Louisville plus-16.5 at No. 5 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. NBC

Texas A & M Notre Dame’s re-entry against FSU last week was bumpier than expected. This week, the Irish will polish their act against Louisville, which was fumble-prone at Georgia Tech last week.

The Pick: Notre Dame

The Score: Irish, 38-17

@@@

No. 11 Texas A & M minus-6.5 at Miss. State, 3 p.m., ESPN

The trends: Texas A & M is looking much better after its win over Florida, which had looked like the real deal. Mississippi State has been bumping around against Arkansas and Kentucky since it shocking opening win at LSU. Nuf said.

The Pick: Texas A & M

The Score: Aggies, 31-13

@@@

Boston College plus-12 at No. 25 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. ACC

Phil Jurkovec, a decent defense and 12 points? Sign me up. With new coach Jeff Hafley, Notre Dame transfer QB Jurkovec and a new attitude, this Boston College has a very different feel this fall. No disrespect to Virginia Tech, but BC will hang around.

The Pick: Boston College

The Score: Virginia Tech, 30-24

@@@

No. 3 Georgia plus-3.5 at No. 2 Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS

The truth is, Georgia, because of its defense, has shown more than Alabama, which has been messy defensively. And there are two ways to interpret the absence of Nick Saban: One, they will miss his relentless excellence and leadership. Or two, they will rally around his absence. My head says Dawgs. My heart says don’t bet against Alabama. Saban is 20-0 against his very distinguished set of former assistants for a reason.

The Pick: Alabama

The Score: Crimson Tide, 41-34

@@@

LAST WEEK ATS: 4-2. . . THIS SEASON: 14-15-1

LAST WEEK STRAIGHT UP: 5-1. . . THIS SEASON: 22–8