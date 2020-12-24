Illini Will See if Giving Bielema a Second Chance Works

Bret Bielema would not have been my first choice. But the more I think about him as Illinois coach, the more I think it’s worth a try.

I say ``worth a try’’ because it has been a long, long time since an Illinois coach has had more than 10 minutes of success.

Ron Turner and Ron Zook both had some encouraging seasons, highlighted by one epic season. But after going to the Sugar Bowl (Turner) and Rose Bowl (Zook), they were unable to maintain enough stability to keep their jobs.

In trying to replace Lovie Smith, who never even got close, I would have looked in a different direction than Bielema, who had a great run after inheriting a great situation at Wisconsin, but washed out tumultuously when he bolted for Arkansas.

Lance Leipold, who revived Buffalo (Buffalo!) after going an eye-popping 109-6 in eight season at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, looked fascinating. Kent State’s 34-year-old boy wonder, Sean Lewis, had similarities to Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. Army coach Jeff Monken has deep Illinois roots and a winning resume. Louisiana’s Billy Napier looks like he’s going to win somewhere in the Power 5.

That said, Bielema brings his own set of positives. And all of the candidates come with unanswered questions.

My first introduction to him was at the 2006 Big Ten football media day. That was the coming-out party for Bielema and Pat Fitzgerad, the two youthful rookie head coaches. At 36, Bielema was the old geezer compared to Fitz, who was 32.

In some ways, Fitz was the bigger question mark. He was so young and hd not even been a coordinator—elevated after the shocking heart attack that took Randy Walker.

This is why college football is so interesting. Fourteen years later, Fitz is well on his way to becoming a legend. And Bielema is trying to revive a career that had fallen into disarray.

In 2006, Bielema had been handpicked by Barry Alvarez and groomed to take the Wisconsin reins. He had been defensive coordinator for two years, had been given every chance to succeed. Which he did.

After a 12-1 rookie season, there were some hiccups. But he led the Badgers to three straight Rose Bowls at the end of his seven-year run in Madison in 2012.

He didn’t make the final Pasadena trip. Instead, he bolted for Arkansas, which gave him and his staff big dollars, expecting that Wisconsin’s smash-mouth style would bring SEC success.

It didn’t work out that way. Bielema had a winning record in the rugged SEC West only once in five years before the Razorbacks sent him packing in 2017—with a big buyout. That has been a source of litigation. Arkansas stopped paying his buyout, claiming he wasn’t trying hard enough to get another job. Bielema has worked as an NFL consultant and assistant for the Patriots and the Giants the last three years.

Insiders say he will recruit well at Illinois. That has always been his strength. I want to see that, but that’s a great place to start.

They also say he’s not a great game-day coach. That, I believe, can be overcome by a coach who acknowledges that and has a trusty assistant guiding him.

The other pluses are that Bielema, who’s still only 50, is a true Illinois guy, from Prophetstown. And he figures to emulate the Wisconsin success formula (hard-nosed running/tough defense) that he can recruit to.

It can work in the Big Ten West. If can have the occasional good year and be competitive in the other years, that would be good stuff at Illinois.

One caveat: College football is moving away from over-reliance on old-school running. Even Wisconsin, I believe, will throw the ball more once it shakes the pandemic setbacks that torpedoed its 2020 season. But if Bielema is going to be successful, he can account for that.

The big question is maturity. The carousing that Bielema reportedly did as Wisconsin coach, and the tiffs he got involved in at Arkansas will not cut it this time.

Athletic director Josh Whitman tried to dispel that question when introducing his new coach, saying, ``Truly not one person had an ill word about Bret. They raved about his care and concern, the environment and culture he brought.'' I don't know who Whitman talked to, but that would be good.

The combination of not being at an Arkansas, where Bielema was expected to be the savior, and having an appreciation for this second chance make that possible. But we’ll see.

Bielema addressed that, saying, ``We all grow, right? I was 32 years old when I was told I was gonna be the head coach at the University of Wisconsin. You go 12-1 your first year, I thought I was Vince Lombardi, Tom Landry and Bill Belichick all wrapped up into one.’’

At Illinois, people will be happy if he’s just 8-4.