A Michigan-Ohio State Game Worthy of the Rivalry?

Every week, when I start thinking about what happened on Saturday in college football and what might happen next Saturday, I try to think about what was entertaining on the field—and the thrills and spills that the next round of games might provide.

I try to think about Ohio State socking it to Purdue. The Buckeyes are held to a higher standard because…they hold themselves to a higher standard. When they deliver the goods, it’s pretty impressive.

I try not to discount that it was ``only’’ Purdue. And never mind that the Boilermakers shocked Iowa and Michigan State.

I try to think about Michigan taking care of business at Penn State—and showing promise that this year’s Ohio State-Michigan game will be…worthy.

I try not to think about Penn State's empty possessions, porous O-line and the myriad other problems that helped doom the Nittany Lions.

I try to think about Baylor’s fine performance against Oklahoma. And Kansas’ joyous stunner against Texas.

I try not to wonder whether the football commissioner in the sky is commenting on the Sooners and Longhorns taking the money and running to the SEC.

And most of all, I try not to think about playoff implications. And yet, that’s difficult to do.

Because of statements like this. . .

“At the end of the day, we thought Michigan was a better team and deserved to be ranked ahead of Michigan State.” — CFP committee chair Gary Barta, who happens to be the Iowa AD, and ought to have a better read on the pulse of the Big Ten.

Yeah, the Spartans lost to Purdue. And yeah, if I were a voter I probably would have Ohio State ranked ahead of Oregon. But my logic for having a team ranked ahead of a team it had lost to is much better: The Ducks beat the Buckeyes a long time ago—and Ohio State, unlike Oregon, is much better now. Well, at least on offense. The Buckeyes were a young reloading team in September. Those youngsters have grown up.

But none of that applies to the Michigan-Michigan State debate. The Spartans’ loss came before the paint was dry on their MgoBlue win. And it came against a proven giant slayer.

But I really don’t want to argue about it. I really want a system that takes The Committee out of The Decision as much as possible—by giving automatic berths to conference champions.

Which leads to the main point: Fortunately, the important matters in the Big Ten East are going to be decided on the field the next two weeks.

This week, Michigan State travels to Ohio State. A week after that, Ohio State travels to Michigan.

Give me those two games—and you can have The Committee.

For the record, if I had a seat at that table. . . 1) Georgia. And 2), 3) and 4) would come from Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Cincinnati. And I would tell No. 5 Cincinnati to sit tight—because Alabama is going to play Georgia.

Just throwing the ball around. . .

@ I like the deal Nebraska struck with Scott Frost. He stays, but at a reduced price that allows the Cornhuskers to fire him in a year at a ``reduced’’ rate. Pretty much the same kind of deal Michigan made with Jim Harbaugh. They make more money in a year than most people make in a lifetime, anyway.

The Harbaugh deal seems to be going well. If the Wolverines defeat Ohio State, which is not looking as impossible as it did in September, the college football world will hail this new approach as the trend of the future.

But don’t look for Florida to cut that kind of deal with Dan Mullen any time soon.

@ I wonder if COVID-19 gets an assist for the Harbaugh and Frost deals. The theory: Because of greatly reduced revenues, even Big Ten schools are inclined to make unorthodox moves that help the diminished bottom line. If the moves look wise and mature, so much the better.

Or maybe they just came to the very reasonable conclusion that if Harbaugh/Frost can't win at Michigan/Nebraska. . . who can?

@ Memo to Northwestern fans: Relax. Yeah, it’s a bad year. But NU has won two of the last three West Division titles. Pat Fitzgerald is going to have ups and downs. It could be worse. You could be Texas.

@ The optics of Baylor kicking a field to win by 13 points instead of 10 at the end were bad. But if you’re going to have a margin-of-victory tiebreaker, that’s the way it goes. And how about that ironic turnabout? Oklahoma not happy that someone was running up the score.

@ Oh and by the way, Baylor needs to brace for schools coming after Dave Aranda. Big-time schools. With deep pockets. How about LSU, where Aranda was defensive coordinator before taking the Baylor job?

@ This week in the SEC: Charleston South at Georgia, Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M. . . Last week: New Mexico State at Alabama, Samford at Florida.

C’mon, SEC. Just get on with it and add a ninth conference game already. It's gonna happen sooner than later. ESPN is not going to put up with patsies in November.