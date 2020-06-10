Iowa in Spotlight as `Black Lives Matter' Sparks Racial Complaints

A key component of the protests after George Floyd’s death was the call for a dialogue. That dialogue has reached the college football world in a big way. And time will tell how far-reaching its impact is.

The Iowa football program already has been rocked. Former Hawkeyes’ complaints have left Chris Doyle, the nation’s highest-paid strength coach, on administrative leave and Kirk Ferentz, the nation’s longest-serving head coach, playing serious defense.

Clemson special teams coordinator Danny Pearman and Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley also have been accused of racist behavior.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also had some explaining to do after an ill-timed photo on Twitter showed him recently wearing a ``football matters’’ T shirt at a vacation community near Clemson.

``It’s a shirt I’ve had for a couple of years and pretty much given to every coach by [the National Football Foundation],” Swinney said. “That’s been their promotional thing since all the way back in, I think, 2014. Any insinuation I was trying to mock the Black Lives Matter movement is just an attack on my character and really sad. I wholeheartedly support Black Lives Matter. In fact I don’t think that’s quite adequate enough. I think black lives significantly and equally matter.’’

Black Lives Matter is now etched into our consciousness.

It means something very specific. And people of a certain age need to understand that.

Here, for example, are a couple of paragraphs from a June 2 story in the New York Times. . .

``The Sacramento Kings announced on Tuesday that Grant Napear, their longtime television play-by-play broadcaster, had resigned, two days after tweeting “All Lives Matter” in an exchange with one of the team’s former players.

``Napear, 60, had found himself embroiled in controversy on Sunday after he had an exchange on Twitter with DeMarcus Cousins, a former All-Star center for the Kings. Cousins asked Napear what he thought of the Black Lives Matter movement, Napear responded, in part: “ALL LIVES MATTER. … EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

I have a golf buddy who is very sympathetic to the need for racial reform. He caught heat from his daughter when he tried to make the same case as Napear. I tried to explain to him that people who aren’t sympathetic use ``all lives matter.’’

Some people may innocently get caught in that confusion. I believe Dabo Swinney, with his ``football matters,’’ is one of them.

Point is, ``Black Lives Matter’’ has been appropriated as a phrase that stands for something very specific: Primarily, the pattern of certain bad cops using excessive force against black citizens. Like it or not, that’s what it now means.

At this point, the larger question is how the world is going to change moving forward. Take the college football world, since that’s what we do at TMG.

That’s why the Iowa football situation bears watching.

The firestorm started when former Hawkeyes offensive lineman James Daniels, who’s now with the Chicago Bears, tweeted, ``There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.’’

Dozens of former Iowa players followed Daniels’ lead.

And let me say this: The racial unrest has boiled over very publicly at Iowa. But I would not be surprised if similar complaints exist at many other major college football programs where players are afraid to speak up.

Doyle, the Iowa strength coach who is paid $800,000 a year at a program known for developing players who weren’t highly regarded, issued a rebuttal after being placed on paid leave.

It should be noted that Jack Kallenberger, a former walk-on with ADHD learning disability, said he left the program after being bullied by an unnamed assistant as well as Doyle. Kallenberger is white.

Doyle said he has been asked to remain silent, but said he needed to defend himself. Part of his statement: ``I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons, and like every American citizen, can do better. At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments, and I don’t tolerate people who do. I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved.’’

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the head coach’s son, and assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace also were mentioned in complaints by former players.

The university is launching a full inquiry into the allegations, to be conducted by people not connected with the athletic department. Kirk Ferentz, who plans to create an advisory committee to address concerns about the the culture in the program, responded by contacting former players and current players.

``I did ask multiple players if they feel like I'm part of the problem or if they feel like we can't move forward with me here,’’ Ferentz, who's in his 22nd year as Iowa coach, told reporters in a Zoom call on Sunday. ``That's not what I've heard thus far. But my commitment is to us having a good program and having a healthy team and improving the environment.’’

When the complaints initially arose, Ferentz said in a statement, ``I am saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players. While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now. As I said earlier this week, the best way to affect change is by listening. I have started reaching out to them on an individual basis to hear their stories first hand.

``Making change that matters involves an open dialogue and possibly some tough conversations. I am glad to have the opportunity to do just that. As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear.”

Among the former Hawkeyes raising the issue was Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.

``These stories are new to everyone but for the players we have heard/seen these far too many times,” Hooker said. ``Trust me this is the last thing we want to be doing. Too many really good players . . . have never touched the field on Saturday because of how they were treated around [that] facility.”

Former Hawkeye tight end George Kittle, now a 49ers star, issued a statement, saying, ``I write to offer my support and affirmation to my former teammates and other individuals who played football at the University of Iowa. Recently they have shared their stories of mistreatment and racism that they experienced while on the Iowa football team. I may not have directly walked in their shoes, but I tied my cleats next to them for 5 years. Like most things in life, it was the relationships with my teammates that made Iowa Football so special to me.’’

Kittle made his statement public under this heading in Twitter: ``A defining moment for the @Hawkeye Football program.’’