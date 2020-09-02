The Gould Standard: No. 7 Notre Dame

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

With so many highly anticipated opponents scratched from the schedule, it would seem that only two things can stop the Irish from taking another serious College Football Playoff shot: Clemson. . . And Covid.

To counter losing games against the Big Ten (Wisconsin), the Pac-12 (USC and Stanford) and the SEC (Arkansas), the Irish took the unprecedented step of temporarily joining the ACC for this season.

The Notre Dame administration also has been calling audibles on the academic side. A surge in positive tests forced a last-minute change in its plan to have students in classes. But they were scheduled to return.

Ian Book, who has gone from under-rated to much-appreciated, is back at quarterback. The importance of having an accomplished and experienced QB in an unprecedented season is a huge building block.

And if the Irish need some people to step up at some other spots on offense, they have a knack for doing that.

ND also needs some new stars to shine at defensive end and in the secondary. but the nucleus on defense looks solid.

How far can ND go in Brian Kelly’s 11th season? Clemson’s Nov. 7 visit to South Bend—and a possible rematch in the ACC championship game—will tell.

Pandemic permitting, of course.