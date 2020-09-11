SI.com
Countdown to Notre Dame-Clemson Showdown Begins

Herb Gould

Notre Dame-Clemson Watch: Week 1

Days Remaining until Clemson at Notre Dame: 56

This Week’s Games:

@ Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. CDT, NBC

@ No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. CDT, ABC

 It was being billed as the nonconference game of the season. But now that Notre Dame has taken shelter from the Covid-19 storm in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 becomes among the most critical conference games of the season.

Each week will provide a little more insight into how that showdown is likely to play out.

On the eve of their season openers, here’s a look at where Notre Dame and Clemson stand:

@ Irish Outlook: Notre Dame will play its first-ever conference game, hosting Duke. No more than 20 percent (15,525) of Notre Dame Stadium’s 77,622 seats will be filled. A 20-point favorite, the Irish will try to put a lid on Clemson transfer QB Chase Brice with a defense that will feature some new, but talented faces at end and in the defensive backfield. On offense, accomplished QB Ian Book will operate behind a big-time O-line. But the offense will need some new RBs and receivers to step up.

@ Clemson Outlook: Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, the Tigers, a popular pick to again go all the way to the national championship, begin that quest on the road at Wake Forest. The offensive reloading will be on the O-line. The defensive line, on the other hand, is considered the nation’s best. And that’s a great place to start for defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who might be the nation’s best DC. Wake Forest is not expected to put up much of a fight. But an opening-game road trip in a pandemic comes with unique challenges.

Herb Gould

