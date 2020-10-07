SI.com
Notre Dame-Clemson Watch: Week 5

Herb Gould

Days Remaining until Clemson at Notre Dame: 31

This Week’s Games:

@ Florida State (1-2) at No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0), 6:30 p.m., NBC

@ No. 7 Miami (3-0) at No. 1 Clemson (3-0), 6:30 p.m., ABC

It was being billed as the non conference game of the season. But now that Notre Dame has taken shelter from the Covid-19 storm in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 becomes among the best conference games of the season.

Each week will provide a little more insight into how that critical matchup is likely to play out.

Here’s a look at where Notre Dame and Clemson stand as ND plays for the first time since Sept. 19 and the Tigers face a marquee challenger, Miami.

@ Irish Outlook: Notre Dame returns to action for the first time in three weeks after a virus-related layoff that postponed its Sept. 26 trip to Wake Forest until Dec. 12. 

Like opening opponents Duke and South Florida, struggling Florida State isn’t expected to be much of a measuring stick for the Irish. But given their three-week layoff, in which practice was curbed by the team’s Covid-19 outbreak, ND will be looking to build some cohesiveness before playing a more competitive Louisville.

@ Clemson Outlook: A ton of attention is being focused on the Tigers’ meeting with unbeaten Miami, which will be trying to reassert itself on the national stage. 

A Hurricanes win would be monumental for the Miami program. It also would change the face of this year’s ACC, which has added the Irish and abandoned its divisions in favor of a top-two championship game. That said, Clemson—a 15-point favorite that has won its first three games by 24, 49 and 18 points—is widely expected to handle this challenge the same way QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne handle challenges. That’s especially true because Clemson came out of its 41-23 win over Virginia feeling that it had some things to clean up.

``I guess we're in a pretty good position when we're kind of disappointed in an 18-point’’ win, Lawrence said.

