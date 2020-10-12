Notre Dame-Clemson Watch: Week 6

Days Remaining until Clemson at Notre Dame: 26

This Week’s Games:

@ Louisville (1-3) at No. 4 Notre Dame (3-0), 1:30 p.m., NBC

@ No. 1 Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2), 11 a.m., ABC

It was being billed as the non conference game of the season. But now that Notre Dame has taken shelter from the Covid-19 storm in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 becomes among the best conference games of the season.

Each week will provide a little more insight into how that critical matchup is likely to play out.

Here’s a look at where Notre Dame and Clemson stand as ND prepares to take on Louisville and the Tigers get ready for a trip to Georgia Tech.

@ Irish Outlook: Playing for the first time in three weeks due to a Covid-19 outbreak, ND got out of the gate slowly, trailing Florida State 17-14 going into the second quarter. But the Irish muscled up and cruised to a 42-26 victory. Operating behind a very potent offensive line, Kyren Williams (185 yards, 2 TDs) and (103 yards, 1 TD) both had big rushing days.

ND, which has moved up to No. 4 in the rankings, now turns its attention to struggling Louisville, which lost three fumbles in the rain and fell at underdog Georgia Tech 46-27. It was the third straight loss for the Cardinals, who have been going backwards since an opening win.

@ Clemson Outlook: So much for that showdown. In its 42-17 rout of Miami, Clemson left little doubt that the Hurricanes have work to do. With a smothering defense and big games from Travis Etienne (149 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and Trevor Lawrence (292 passing yards and 3 TDs), the Tigers reaffirmed their status as the nation’s top-ranked team.

In other words, Clemson again won the style-points comparison with the Irish, who seem destined to meet a Tigers team that’s backing up its hype. That said, ND is doing many things well, and it has three more games to be peaking at the right time. After playing Louisville in South Bend, the Irish go on the road to Pitt and Georgia their Nov. 7 showdown with Clemson.

At Georgia Tech, Clemson will face a Yellow Jackets team that has played better than expectations it would be on the ACC's bottom rung. Tech not only has upset Florida State and Louisville. It was only down 28-21 in the fourth quarter before Group-of-5 powerhouse UCF broke free for a 49-21 win.