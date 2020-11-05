Notre Dame-Clemson Watch: Week 10

Days Remaining: Two

@ No. 1 Clemson (7-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

It was initially billed as the nonconference game of the season. When Notre Dame took shelter from the Covid-19 storm in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson’s trip to South Bend on Saturday became among the best conference games of the season.

Each week has provided a little more insight into how that critical matchup is likely to play out.

And now it’s here. One of the most anticipated regular-season matchups will be on center stage Saturday night.

Here’s a look at where Notre Dame and Clemson stand as they prepare for the showdown.

@ Irish Outlook: Does the absence of Trevor Lawrence open the door to a Notre Dame victory? With Clemson’s star quarterback sidelined by Covid-19, that’s the question on everyone’s minds. But here’s the thing. Even with true freshman backup D.J. Uiagalelei, who’s expected to be the next great Clemson QB when Lawrence leaves, taking the snaps, the Tigers pose a monumental challenge. They have a monster defense. A terrific running back. A boatload of five-star recruits. And a coaching staff that has won two of the last four national championships.

Against Clemson, the Irish remain the Little Engine that Could. Even without Lawrence, Clemson remains a 5.5-point favorite. The Irish do not have the receiver talent to play a vertical game. And while Ian Book is doing a fine job at quarterback, he doesn’t appear to be in the elite class (Tua, Burrow, Lawrence) that wins games like these. And ND’s unimposing schedule leaves unanswered the question of how good the Irish are.

That said, if Notre Dame can put together a perfect game, it can insert itself into the College Football Playoff discussion with a victory—which probably would be the biggest of Brian Kelly’s very successful tenure.

Then again, if ND loses, it opens the door to sighs of same-old-same-old. Can’t win the big one.

@ Clemson Outlook: Here’s the weird thing. If the Tigers were going to Tuscaloosa or Athens without Trevor Lawrence, that would look really ominous. But this trip to South Bend now is filled with opportunity. If Clemson loses, it has an excuse. And it is likely to have a chance to reverse the setback by beating Notre Dame in the expected ACC championship game rematch.

Clemson now has a golden opportunity to see how its heir apparent, Uiagalelei, plays under championship pressure. In his first college start, against Boston College last Saturday, he led Clemson, which trailed 28-10 at the half, to a 34-28 win, completing 30 of 41 for 342 yards and two TDs with no interceptions. The 6-4, 250-pound Uiagalelei was the overall No. 10 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback by the 247Sports Composite. The only quarterback with a higher ranking was Alabama's Bryce Young.

In other words, even without Lawrence, the Tigers are a juggernaut capable of winning anywhere, any time. And Clemson playing with a backup quarterback actually puts more pressure on Notre Dame to perform. If the Irish can’t beat a depleted Clemson at home, their case for a playoff spot takes a big hit. They could regain that with a win in the ACC title game, but that figures to be a much tougher deal than Saturday in South Bend.

In short, even without Lawrence, this game remains a pivotal must-see contest that could go a long way toward determining the ACC championship and the College Football Playoff field. With the right kind of split decision, both ND and Clemson could wind up in the four-team field.