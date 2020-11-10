Notre Dame Thriller Over Clemson Has It All. And More.

Ordinarily, I am skeptical of labels like ``the most important game of the regular season.’’ But Clemson-Notre Dame delivered. . . Big. Time.

With their upset victory, the Fighting Irish set up the ACC championship, which tends to be a Clemson walkthrough, as the most important conference title game. If both teams win out, and the Tigers take the rematch, the ACC will be well-positioned to have two teams in the College Football Playoff.

That scenario comes with an asterisk: If ND loses 52-7 and a worthy playoff candidate emerges elsewhere, things could change. But that’s for down the road.

With the Clemson win etched on its resume, Notre Dame now needs to avoid being on the wrong end of an upset in its remaining four games, notably the next two—at Boston College on Saturday and at North Carolina on Nov. 22.

There’s this: The last time the Irish knocked off a No. 1, in 1993, they beat Florida State. And lost their next game at Boston College. With BC much improved under new coach Jeff Hafley and quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer who had a higher recruiting profile than under-the-radar Ian Book—well, let’s just say that ND will get sick of hearing about that this week.

Another thing we are going to hear a lot about until the rematch: Despite being without quarterback Trevor Lawrence and four important defensive players, Clemson had plenty of chances to avoid losing to the Irish 47-40 in double overtime. Very high on that list: The Tigers took 33-26 lead with 3:33 left.

All that ended up doing, though, was put Book in position to become an Irish legend. Shaking off a devastating fumble that had left ND with an empty feeling after a long drive, Book harnessed a skill set that is not in the Lawrence/Tua/Justin Fields class and played a game that gives him a prominent place in Notre Dame's storied history.

It's sort of weird to think of Notre Dame, and an accomplished ND quarterback, as underdogs. But that applied here.

This also gives Brian Kelly the signature victory that his Notre Dame tenure, for all its success, has lacked.

The Tigers were the perfect foil in this drama. Making only his second start, D.J. Uiagalelei—the son of a bodyguard to celebrities(!)—still towered over Book in many ways. Dabo Swinney prowled the opposing sideline, intimidating the referees into picking up a pass-interference flag and causing Brian Kelly to put ND’s plays onto a wristband for Book so that the wily Tigers could not steal signs being flashed.

In some ways, this reminded me of 1988, when Notre Dame’s march to the national championship was highlighted by a riveting 31-30 upset of top-ranked Miami on a bright October day in South Bend.

In that game, the Irish also were the underdog against a Southern juggernaut that had a bursting trophy case, a roster that overflowed with talent and the swagger that comes with relentless success. Clemson’s swagger is less ostentatious than Miami 1988, but it’s still there.

I was the Irish beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times in ’88, even wrote a little quickie book after that national championship, the last ND has won.

For all the similarities, though, there is a major difference. In 1988, after running the regular-season table, ND was able to hand-pick West Virginia as its Fiesta Bowl opponent.

The Mountaineers were a very good team, with a very good mobile quarterback, Major Harris. But they were the product of an Eastern independent schedule in those quaint times. And No. 3 ranking or not, they were a serious underdog vs. ND.

If Notre Dame gets to this year’s College Football Playoff, the opponents will be much more difficult. Even with this loss, Clemson remains No. 4 and tracking for a playoff berth along with No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State and the No. 2 Irish.

One distinct possibility: A third-game rubber match between Notre Dame and Clemson.

Even in this strange pandemic-clouded year, that would be. . . strange.

I don’t want to overstate it, but it must be said: The Notre Dame students rushing the field was beyond troubling. Our SI colleague, Pat Forde, described the scene well here.

Why Irish officials didn’t do more to try and head off the frightening potential for a super spreader moment like that, I have no idea. A stern warning from ND's president, the Rev. John Jenkins, clearly wasn't enough. This, of course, is a man who neglected to wear a mask at ceremonies for ND law grad Amy Coney Barrett in Washington.

Then again, seeing Lawrence, sidelined by a positive Covid test but still on the Clemson sideline, is not something I understand, either.

I’m not saying ND should have done anything like the 1980 World Series in Philadelphia, where police on horses and german shepherds on leashes gave would-be revelers plenty to think about.

But given that Kelly feared for his team, telling his players before the game to get off the field pronto, Notre Dame could have done more.

I don’t know that the players were imperiled by the crush of kids on the field. But why take a chance? And if there’s a Sturgis-motorcyle-rally-like surge on the Notre Dame campus, that’s not only a bad thing for this pandemic. It puts the football team at a higher risk. And the post-game mandatory testing ND announced? We'll see how that goes.

We all love a good storm-the-field, I suppose, when it follows a victory as special as this one.

But it would be so 2020 if this came back and bit the Irish.