Notre Dame Shakes Off Rust, Duke in Historic Conference Debut

No, Notre Dame didn’t do anything in its opening 27-13 win over Duke that screamed, ``College Football Playoff team.’’

Then again, it didn’t do anything that said, ``Not a College Football Playoff team,’’ either.

The Irish played a very solid opener against the savvy, but ultimately overmatched Blue Devils. I’ve always been a fan of QB guru/Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who had a good game plan and a good quarterback, Clemson transfer Chase Brice, to execute it.

Yes, it was a slow start for Notre Dame, which only led 17-13 until Ian Book threw his first TD of the season with 10:58 left in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils defense held the Irish to just seven yards and no first downs in the first quarter.

But these were special circumstances. . . ND, which has joined the ACC for this pandemic season, was playing its first conference game in its 132-year football history. . . before a home crowd of only 10,097, an estimated 90 percent of them students. A video board wagged a visual finger at spectators encroaching on social-distancing rules. . . And Duke mixed things up well—especially before Notre Dame made the proverbial halftime adjustments.

Book didn’t dazzle: 19 of 31, 263 yards, one TD pass, one interception (with another wiped out by an inadvertent penalty). TV commentator Tony Dungy said, ``Ian would like to have that one back,’’ or words to that effect, more than once.

But Book got the job done operating behind an offensive line that left the Subway Alumni muttering. The veteran O line, ranked third in the nation behind Alabama and Oklahoma by analyst Phil Steele, didn’t blow the doors off Duke. But it did help Kyren Williams (pictured above) rush for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

The 5-foot-9, 204-pound sophomore from St. Louis looked like he’ll settle in nicely at running back as Tony Jones’ successor. Williams was named the ACC running back of the week for posting an FBS-high 205 all-purpose yards, including two catches for 93 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard screen pass.

The storyline going in was that ND would be looking for new go-to skill players to catch and carry and the ball around its offensive returnees, Book and a deep and excellent line.

The receivers were a mixed bag. Northwestern transfer Ben Skowronek went down early with a hamstring injury. But receiver Joe Wilkins (four catches for 44 yards) showed signs he’ll help fill the void left by Chase Claypool at wideout. And 6-5, 235-pound freshman tight end Michael Mayer (three for 38 yards) looks like he’ll be a load for a team that lost Cole Kmet.

Defensively, Cutcliffe, who tutored Peyton and Eli Manning in college, put Brice in position to work on ND’s promising, but retooling secondary, which has three new starters. Against the run, ND allowed only a meager 73 yards, including a 23-yarder by Brice.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey—a 6-5 255-pound sophomore who notched his first career sack and two quarterback hurries—showed the potential to be a big time playmaker.

Senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who led the Irish with nine tackles, also was very solid. And safety Kyle Hamilton, the secondary anchor who left the Duke game with an ankle sprain, reportedly is expected back for South Florida this week.

Coach Brian Kelly said all the right things about ND shaking off the rust of a Coronavirus-limiting off-season while plugging in some new personnel to beat a well-prepared Duke team. He was especially pleased with the work of Williams and Foskey.

And he was impressed with the Irish’s first Covid-19 crowd experience.

``The atmosphere in the stadium was just—I was blown away,’’ the Irish coach said. ``I was expecting it to be like, you know, an intra-squad scrimmage. That was a great environment. Our students created this, for our guys. They created an atmosphere that felt like a real football game.’’

And now ND will move on to its lone nonconference game with South Florida. Pandemic permitting, it will play five ACC opponents before its Nov. 7 showdown with Clemson.

Saturday’s opener vs. Duke didn’t do anything to change the perception that the Irish will have their hands full with the Tigers, who romped at Wake Forest 37-13.

But that surgeon general’s warning would apply to just about any college team—even the SEC’s elite.

What Notre Dame can do is work on its game and avoid stumbles until Clemson comes calling.

And then plan to find out if its best shot is good enough.