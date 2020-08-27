The Gould Standard: No. 13 Texas

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ And here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

After a 10-4 season capped by a 28-21 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in 2018, expectations were high for Texas last fall.

Only eight returning starters and untimely injuries contributed to a disappointing 8-5 finish.

In this, Tom Herman’s fourth season, it’s time to wonder if the Longhorns are ready to put serious heat on arch-rival Oklahoma.

With 15 starters back, including senior QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas could take a serious shot at its first Big 12 title since 2009.