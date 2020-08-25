The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ And here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Mike Norvell is gone, off to Florida State. But the Tigers should be in good hands.

Now in charge of the defending AAC champions is Norvell's O-line coach/run-game coordinator, Ryan Silverfield, 39, who took over for the 53-39 shootout loss to Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

Silverfield hopes to continue the New Year’s Six excitement for the Tigers this fall. Two reasons for optimism: Silverfield convinced receiver Damonte Coxie and quarterback Brady White to stick around for their senior years.

That means Memphis—which averaged 40.8 points last year, eighth in the nation—once again has a chance to be a scoring machine.