Michigan Set to Practice, a Big Step for The Game at Ohio State on Saturday

Herb Gould

So far, so good.

Michigan was set to practice Monday in preparation for its Saturday trip to Ohio State, multiple reports indicated.

The Buckeyes need to play the game to become eligible to compete in the Big Ten championship. The Wolverines were unable to play their scheduled game against Maryland last Saturday due to Covid-19 problems that put the program in a pause.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel reacted angrily to speculation that the Wolverines might not want to play Ohio State because that would deny their arch-rival a chance to win the Big Ten title and because they feared a humiliating defeat.

If the Buckeyes do not meet the current rule requiring them to play at least six games, Indiana would become the East Division entry in the Big Ten championship game. Northwestern has won the West Division.

That also would seriously damage Ohio State’s chances of receiving a College Football Playoff berth.

If Michigan is unable to play on Saturday, two other alternatives have been the subject of speculation.

One, the Big Ten could help the Buckeyes find another opponent, a situation that could arise if a Big Ten team beyond Michigan is sidelined by the Coronavirus. That would free up that team’s opponent for a possible matchup with Ohio State.

In the second scenario, some reports have indicated that Big Ten athletic directors might change the rules to enable Ohio State to play in the Big Ten championship game by virtue of its victory over Indiana. That would mean dropping the six-game-minimum rule.

In the fast-changing world of this college football season, though, nothing is certain until the ball is put in play on Saturday.

Stay tuned.

