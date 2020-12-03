Forget the Conspiracy Theory: Michigan Will Show Up at Ohio State

This is the age of conspiracy theories. So it was understandable that many people had this thought:

Would Michigan back out of playing Ohio State, claiming Covid-19 problems, to deny its arch-rival an opportunity to play in the Big Ten championship game—and most likely, the College Football Playoff—because it had not played enough games?

I initially wondered about that myself, but dismissed it quickly. For one thing, competitors like to compete. For another, the Big Ten needs to provide games, especially The Game, for its television partners. And finally, the risks involved in faking a Covid-19 problem, if it was disclosed, far outweigh the rewards, which are dubious, of not playing the game.

And so, while it was an intriguing conspiracy theory, a thought that many college football fans and observers had, I never believed it was reality-based. Period.

When Kirk Herbstreit, who is college football’s best color analyst, voiced it, I was as surprised as anyone.

But that clinched the deal. I believe Herby merely showed a lapse in judgment by saying it out loud. But whether calculated or not, all of this attention has made the speculation moot.

If the Michigan-Ohio State game is canceled by Covid, it will be genuine.

“I was infuriated by the insinuation that Michigan would do anything other than play a football game,’’ athletic director Warde Manuel said in a video that Michigan released. ``We’ve been playing this game since 1879. We’re the winningest program for a reason, because we play whoever is in front of us. The only way we want to keep anybody from moving on is to beat them on the fields of play. To insinuate that, to say something other than that, is a statement by a fool.’’

In other words, it ought to be interesting when Herbstreit comes to Ann Arbor for a future game or a GameDay.

While this was a major gaffe by Herbstreit, a former Buckeye quarterback, I think it was merely an off-the-cuff slip. He really loves college football and is not a manipulator/self-promoter. I have chatted with him a couple of times and found him very genuine. He’s the same guy, on camera or off. Just don’t ask him about the Cincinnati Reds unless you have plenty of time on your hands.

Which leads me to one more conspiracy theory that I don’t believe: By calling attention to the possibility that a vindictive Michigan would try to screw up Ohio State, Herbstreit assured that the Wolverines will do everything they can to be in Columbus on Dec. 12.

This is a strange year. But no matter what outsiders think, Michigan would not duck the chance to play Ohio State. No matter how unlikely, an upset would help the Wolverines salvage something from what has been a miserable campaign. That opportunity is more than worth the risk of a humiliating loss.