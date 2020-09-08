The Gould Standard: No. 1 Ohio State

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

It’s no wonder Ryan Day and Justin Fields were among the people most outraged by the Big Ten decision to pull the plug on the 2020 football season.

Going into his second full season as head coach, Day couldn’t be blamed for thinking he had a team that could top last year’s Buckeyes, who went 13-0 before losing a tight one to Clemson 29-23 in a national semi-final.

The optimism started with Heisman finalist Fields, who accounted for 51 touchdowns last fall.

And if studs like runner J.K. Dobbins were gone, the Ohio State recruiting machine gave Day a plethora of standouts to step in and shine.

Maybe the Buckeyes would have come up short in their goal of stiff-arming the SEC/Clemson juggernaut and winning Ohio State’s first national championship since 2014.

Coming up short would have hurt. But not having an opportunity to find out? There’s no worse feeling than that.