The Gould Standard: No. 1 Ohio State

Herb Gould

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

It’s no wonder Ryan Day and Justin Fields were among the people most outraged by the Big Ten decision to pull the plug on the 2020 football season.

Going into his second full season as head coach, Day couldn’t be blamed for thinking he had a team that could top last year’s Buckeyes, who went 13-0 before losing a tight one to Clemson 29-23 in a national semi-final.

The optimism started with Heisman finalist Fields, who accounted for 51 touchdowns last fall.

And if studs like runner J.K. Dobbins were gone, the Ohio State recruiting machine gave Day a plethora of standouts to step in and shine.

Maybe the Buckeyes would have come up short in their goal of stiff-arming the SEC/Clemson juggernaut and winning Ohio State’s first national championship since 2014.

Coming up short would have hurt. But not having an opportunity to find out? There’s no worse feeling than that.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: CFB is Ready To Play

The 2020 college football season has officially begun, but after that there are no guarantees.

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 2 Clemson

Clemson Faces Just One Regular-Season Test: At Notre Dame on Nov. 7

Tom Luicci

With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etiene, the Tigers appeared headed to another CFP championship game.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 2 Alabama

Crimson Tide needs to reload to stay on top. But that's what Nick Saban does.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: No. 2 Alabama

The Tide will Roll in again, but not as far as they want.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Pac-12 and Big Ten Need To Play or Shut Up

It's time for the Pac-12 and the Big 12 to envelope themselves in a cone of silence-until they make a FINAL call about playing football this fall.

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 3 Alabama

Crimson Tide Loaded For Bear (Actually, For Nick) Again

Tom Luicci

Sooners look playoff-bound again but will their defense give them a shot at the CFP championship?

Tony Barnhart

Harbaugh Says Michigan Could Play in Two Weeks. Virus Says Otherwise.

Campus surges put college football teams in tough situations

Herb Gould

The Gould Standard: No. 3 Clemson

Trevor Lawrence, Tigers have all the ingredients to add another national championship

Herb Gould