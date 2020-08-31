SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

The Gould Standard: No. 9 Oregon

Herb Gould

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Was this going to be the year the West Coast ended its College Football Playoff drought? The Pac-12 decided the virus risk was not worth the possible playoff reward, so we'll never know..

What's clear in the pre-season: Despite losing quarterback Justin Herbert, the Ducks were the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 until Covid-19 shut them down.

New offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, the former Mississippi State head coach and Penn State assistant, had plenty to work with, regardless of who won the QB job—Boston College transfer Anthony Brown or sophomore Tyler Shough. To ease the QB transition, Oregon returned a 1,000-yard rusher, CJ Verdell, and a talented group of receivers.

But where the Ducks, who used to be known for offense, really would have excelled was on defense.

Eight starters were back, including defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (shown above) and a pack of other studs.

Ohio State’s trip to Eugene on Sept. 12 would have been one of the most important nonconference matchups in this fractured season.

Comments

Herb Gould

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After a disappointing 2019, Tom Herman brought in seven new coaches. Will it be enough to end Oklahoma's streak of Big 12 titles?

After a disappointing 2019, Tom Herman brought in seven new coaches. Will it be enough to end Oklahoma's streak of Big 12 titles?

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten's Biggest Mistake

The Big Ten may still prove to be correct in shutting down CFB, but it didn't have to make that call when it did.

Mark Blaudschun

by

BC Bob

Even After Consecutive 11-Win Seasons Cincinnati Bearcats Are Left Wanting More

Is Cincinnati Poised For A Run At AAC Title?

Tom Luicci

A JERSEY GUY: No. 10 Texas

The Longhorns decade long drought in winning a conference title has to stop, doesn't it?

Mark Blaudschun

With QB Kellen Mond back for his final season, can the Aggies and Jimbo Fisher contend in the SEC West?

With QB Kellen Mond back for his final season, can the Aggies and Jimbo Fisher contend in the SEC West?

Tony Barnhart

A Big Ten Thanksgiving Start Would Address Heat. But Be Awkward.

Big Ten's reported Thanksgiving start plan raises a lot of questions.

Herb Gould

The Gould Standard: No. 10 Wisconsin

Talented Badgers deprived of shot to mix it up with Irish, Buckeyes

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Can The Big Ten Play Catch-Up?

The debate raging in college football and within the Big Ten is shifting from to play or not to play, but WHEN to play.

Mark Blaudschun

Luicc's List: No. 11 Texas

Tom Herman, 25-15 for his first three years at Texas, shakes up staff in an effort to get Longhorns back to prominence

Tom Luicci

A JERSEY GUY: SEC on top in Pre-season  COVID-19 Rankings

With fall semester classes beginning, who's No. 1 in positive COVID-19 cluster tests?

Mark Blaudschun