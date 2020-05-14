What's Good for the Goose: Golf in the Time of the Pandemic

This is the new normal.

You pull into the parking lot at the golf course, thinking about the ``safest’’ place to put the car. As in, farthest away from anybody who might have a cough.

You get a text from your squad leader that he’s up ahead, approaching the first tee. All clear. You take a deep breath, put on your mask and go out into the world.

You see the other two members of your platoon—um, foursome—and remind yourself not to get too close to them.

Before teeing off, you stretch a bit—the driving range and putting green are still minefields. Then you say, `What the hell,’’ and take off the mask.

You par the first hole. And dunk one in the water on the second. After six holes, three pars and three ``others.’’ And it went downhill from there.

Welcome to pandemic golf. It’s only a good walk spoiled if you let it be.

I have played twice since I overcame my fear of Golf in the Time of Covid. In Illinois, which only allows four twosomes per hour, I felt very safe. Even in Indiana, which allows four foursomes an hour, social distancing was very much in place. And I do not hit the ball very far.

The truth is, my worst social-distancing moment of the shelter-in-place era came when we agreed to meet some friends outside an upscale coffee place in an affluent suburb as the starting point for a walk. Those waiting for their coffee kept their social distance. And most wore masks.

Bottom line: They were pretty good. But we didn’t stick around to see how they drink coffee wearing a mask.

I know some of my golf friends are seeing red that Illinois Gov. Pritzker has barred foursomes. And as much as I generally prefer twosomes—my aging brain can no longer handle all the conversation and wagering of a foursome and hit the little white ball—I believe it’s time for foursomes in Illinois.

The golf courses need the revenue. The golfers need the opportunity to play. And most importantly, golfers and golf courses have demonstrated that they grasp the importance of social distancing. They are doing much better at it than people did along Chicago’s lakefront, much better than those beach people in Florida and California. And better than people at coffee places and other businesses, from what I’ve seen.

I also would like to see Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who recently closed golf courses in the city completely, lift that ban. Barring eight golfers an hour is not making anything safer. Sadly, there are many greater threats to the city’s road to recovery.

Golfers and golf courses are sticking to the social-distancing rules. The nation’s governors and mayors have virtually impossible jobs, balancing the need to let people work and play with the reality that we’ll never get out from under this scary virus if we don’t keep a lid on virus-spreading activity.

But allowing four foursomes an hour is not a threat.

Now, if somebody said, ``Nuts to golfers. It’s an elitist sport. Why should they have all that greenspace when the rest of us are cooped up?’’ I would disagree, but I would understand that sentiment.

Here’s what I would tell non-golfers: If you really want a safe outdoor experience, borrow a set of clubs, book a tee time and walk around for 18 holes. It’s wide-open out there.

The only breathing creatures we encountered at my home course, a decidedly non-elitist DuPage County track called Maple Meadows: A family of geese out for a midday stroll on the 14th fairway. I would guess those little goslings were no more than a week old. That was the highlight of the round. Even better than the birdie on 13.

Contrast this with our relatively uncrowded city neighborhood, which has its social-distancing challenges. When we go for a walk, we are constantly bobbing into the street, crossing the street, detouring onto the grass in the park—avoiding other people craving exercise and fresh air. When we are finished, I feel as elusive as Gale Sayers must have felt after that day when he scored six touchdowns.

COVID NOTES

@ Speaking of the new normal, we were shocked to find Clorox Wipes at the local Costco—in very limited supply. It was strictly one package to a customer, with a menacing guard enforcing that. rule.

Felt like we’d won the lottery. Or a trifecta at Arlington Park.

Just wanted you to know. There is hope out there.

@ Don’t know if you saw the Let Kids Drink sketch on Saturday Night Live. It’s kind of fun.

It’s not that radical a thought, though. In Wisconsin, children are allowed to drink with their parents in public establishments. It’s an ancient law, originally designed, I believe, to accommodate youngsters who had tromped through the woods hunting with a parent, causing both to become thirsty.

Bar owners are permitted to refuse service to children.

I have no idea how that’s going in these pandemic times.

Be safe. Stay thirsty. And if you don’t play golf. . . walk the course.