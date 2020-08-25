Why It Makes Sense to Put Teams that Won't Play in a Pre-season Poll

Chances are, you’ve heard about the AP’s pre-season football poll. You know, it’s the one with nine top-25 teams that will not play a game this fall, barring a miracle.

The miracle would have to go like this: A surefire Covid-19 vaccine is developed in the next 10 minutes, reproduced in the next 20 minutes. And delivered overnight by the U.S. Postal Service to every person in America, who all decide to take the vaccine.

As I was saying, nine teams in AP’s pre-season poll won’t play this fall. Because the Big Ten and Pac-12 have concluded that it is not safe to play football in a pandemic.

I would not be surprised if the Persistent 3—the three Power 5 conferences that are still intent on playing football this fall—also beat their shoulder pads into face coverings before a season can be completed.

But that’s a story for another day. Many other days, actually.

The nine ranked teams that won’t play are: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 16 Michigan, No. 17 USC, No. 19 Minnesota, No. 22 Utah and No. 24 Iowa.

I’m guessing I shocked Tony Barnhart when he brought up the oddity of voting for teams that aren’t going to play. You can hear it for yourself at this week’s engaging TMG podcast.

I’m guessing that I also surprised Tom Luicci. And I would have surprised Mark Blaudschun, too—except that I warned him a few days ago that I planned to do exactly what AP voters were told to do.

Actually, I was shocked to learn that the AP was doing the same out-of-the-box thing as me. Usually, I am very much a lonesome end on things like this.

I am including teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 in my TMG pre-season Sweet 16 poll, which we began unveiling here on Monday.

I suspect Tony and Tom were thinking, ``Why on earth would you vote for teams that aren’t going to play?’’

I suspect that because they said that.

Here, my friends, is why: It is a symbolic gesture that lets the record show that this is a season unlike any other. Not everybody is playing. And what is the AP Poll, which no longer determines tangible things, if it is not symbolic?

Including teams that won't play is also an important footnote to these wrenching times. When people look back to explore the details, they will have a record of the teams that were denied their chance to make history. It's merely a pre-season poll. Neither I nor the AP voters will include sidelined teams once the season begins.

This year’s national championship, IF we get that far, will come with an asterisk. Or some notation that the adage, ``If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,’’ is tainted this year.

More likely, though, people will just say, ``It was another one of those years where they played a whole season just to get to Clemson-Alabama. Although we'll never know if Ohio State might have given them a game.’’

That won’t take anything away from whoever wins the 2020 national championship—if there is a 2020 national championship. But it might provide a small measure of comfort to those frustrated at not being able to compete.

It’s a shame that Ohio State, which looked as promising as any team in the nation, won’t have a chance to find out what it could have done. It’s a shame that Penn State and Wisconsin—and all the other Big Ten teams—won’t have a chance to find out what they could have done, either.

The same deal applies at Oregon, which looked like it had an excellent chance to break the Pac-12’s College Football Playoff drought. How do you put into words, for example, the disappointment for USC players, who won’t get a shot at Oregon or Notre Dame. Or anyone.

You could go down the line of players at any Big Ten, Pac-12 or Mid-American school. . . the Ivy League and all the other leagues that have decided the risks of playing this fall outweigh the benefits.

These young men didn’t make this decision. And whether the decision proves to be right or wrong is not the point at the moment.

Voting for teams that won’t play this fall in a pre-season poll is not pointless. It is a very important gesture.

It is a salute to heroes. Not fallen heroes. But to young men who never got a chance to play. And maybe do heroic things.

In these unprecedented and troubled times, that’s the least we can do for them.