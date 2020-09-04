The Gould Standard: No. 5 Penn State

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Very few people outside of Happy Valley were expecting the Nittany Lions to dethrone the Buckeyes this season.

Even fewer people (outside of embattled Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Ill.) were expecting that the Nittany Lions would not even have a chance to dethrone the Buckeyes this season.

It's a tough pandemic break. James Franklin had put together a roster, starting with QB Sean Clifford and linebacker Micah Parsons. that could have lined up with just about anybody.

Clifford, who had a splashy debut last year, had been expected to lead a high-scoring offense.

And Parsons, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft even before the Big Ten season was canceled, was projected to be among the nation’s best defenders.

The Nittany Lions were originally scheduled to host Ohio State on Oct. 24. And then they were supposed to host them on Nov. 7 in the revised Big Ten schedule.

If they’re watching other college teams play football on those days, that will be a tough pill to swallow. But that's still looking like a pretty big if.