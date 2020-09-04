SI.com
The Gould Standard: No. 5 Penn State

Herb Gould

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

Very few people outside of Happy Valley were expecting the Nittany Lions to dethrone the Buckeyes this season.

Even fewer people (outside of embattled Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Ill.) were expecting that the Nittany Lions would not even have a chance to dethrone the Buckeyes this season.

It's a tough pandemic break. James Franklin had put together a roster, starting with QB Sean Clifford and linebacker Micah Parsons. that could have lined up with just about anybody.

Clifford, who had a splashy debut last year, had been expected to lead a high-scoring offense. 

And Parsons, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft even before the Big Ten season was canceled, was projected to be among the nation’s best defenders.

The Nittany Lions were originally scheduled to host Ohio State on Oct. 24. And then they were supposed to host them on Nov. 7 in the revised Big Ten schedule.

If they’re watching other college teams play football on those days, that will be a tough pill to swallow. But that's still looking like a pretty big if.

Herb Gould

The Gators believe they have closed the gap on Georgia and can win the SEC East in 2020.

Tony Barnhart

Irish will play a historic 2020 season as a full-time member of the ACC.

Tony Barnhart

Luicci's List: No. 6 Notre Dame

Talent-Laden Notre Dame Eyes ACC Title And College Football Playoff Berth

Tom Luicci

CFB Begins With Winners...And Losers

The college football season (FBS level)) begins on Thursday night, but where it will end remains a mystery.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: No. 6 Georgia

Can the Bulldogs win the SEC East without a QB?

Mark Blaudschun

The Gould Standard: No. 6 Georgia

Newman opts out as Dawgs QB. Focus turns to JT Daniels.

Herb Gould

Pre-Season College Football Rankings - Iowa State

Can Brock Purdy lead the Iowa State State Cyclones to elusive Big 12 title?

Tom Luicci

Tiz The Law Listed as 4-5 Morning Line Favorite for Saturday's Delayed Run For The Roses

Can Tiz The Law Be Beat In Saturday's Kentucky Derby?

Tom Luicci

A JERSEY GUY: No. 7 Auburn

The Tigers have had a rough summer with COVID-19, which might make playing football this fall easier.

Mark Blaudschun

Tigers lose all but six starters from a national championship team. Can they rebuild and challenge in the SEC West?

Tony Barnhart