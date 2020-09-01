Split Decision on Virus Points to Need for Power 5 Unity

As we inch closer to the start of this fractured season, I can’t help but wonder how we got here.

The details of the Big Ten’s decision to shut down, revealed in court filings Monday related to a lawsuit by Nebraska players, make this whole business even more befuddling.

The conference’s presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 for the shutdown, with Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State reportedly dissenting. And yet, some school leaders indicated earlier that there had been no official vote. Central to the decision were fears of an alarming risk of myocarditis, a rare heart disease, in college athletes who contracted Covid-19.

,The Big Ten and Pac-12 decided the overall virus risks were too high. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC decided to keep going.

At least the Pac-12 got the transparency right. With all the confusion simmering from commissioner Kevin Warren and school presidents/chancellors, Big Ten ``leadership'' has reduced the conference to angst and bickering.

What's next? Either two conferences look fearful and wrong for not playing? Or three conferences look reckless and wrong for playing?

This is no way to run a major sport. What's good for the AL Central should be good for the NL East. Same deal with the NBA's Western and Eastern conferences.

How can three Power 5 leagues be playing while two others have said it’s unsafe to play? For all of our celebrating of the individualism or chaos, whatever you want to call it, that is college football’s legacy, how can they fail to agree on the most basic thing: To play or not to play?

If you can find a way to standardize the rules of play, the rules for recruiting and practice, how can you not find a way to agree on the most basic thing—whether to play or not to play?

We all know the answer to that includes things like power and individualism and selfishness and tradition. And money, of course.

Let me say this, knowing that it’s not going to happen: The Power 5 really need to find a way to act as one unit.

College football had a unifying governing body at one time: The NCAA. Then, in the 1980s, conferences and individual schools gained the right to cut their own TV deals. Without the power of the purse, the NCAA lost the power to make tough decisions.

That wasn’t all bad. The NCAA could be very autocratic. More importantly, it could make decisions that were not for the good of the game—like the tight lid on televising of games.

Being on television was such a big deal that when I went on the Notre Dame beat in 1984, the media guide had a list of every Irish game that had been on TV.

The sport does not need to go back there, of course.

It doesn’t even need an all-powerful commissioner. But it ought find a way to act as one when it comes to deciding whether to shut down during a pandemic.

Even stranger is this: In many regions where the Coronavirus is most active, college football is still scheduled to be played. And in some regions where the virus is taking a relatively low toll, college football is shut down.

I know. It’s naive to think that a sport where inequities are the rule, rather than the exception, will find a way to agree.

This is a sport where schools change conferences for better deals, where Texas makes its own TV network, where Notre Dame make its own TV deal and its entire schedule, where Clemson gets a bye while the SEC beat the daylights out of each other for a College Football Playoff berth (or two), where small schools play big schools and happily get pounded for paydays that cover 60 percent of their annual budgets.

These things are what college football is all about.

And yet, this crosses a new line.

The No. 1 culprit is the Big Ten, which arrogantly thought that if it canceled its college-football season first, everyone else would follow.

Shame on them for not pursuing all avenues before pulling the plug. This will cost the Big Ten immense quantities of money and prestige, even if the ACC, Big 12 and SEC eventually are forced to join the Big Ten and Pac-12 on the sidelines.

But even if the Persistent Three are able to carry on without a viral disaster, this is shaping up as a tainted season that will leave big scars where the game has been halted, and will diminish the experience of those who have soldiered on.

Without its magical intersectional rivalry meetings, with its bowl season shattered, with two Power 5 leagues not competing for the game’s biggest national-championship prize, it will be a season unlike any other.

And in this case, that is not a good thing.