Michigan State Looks Ready to Look Ohio State in the Eye

Let’s just get this out of the way right now.

Georgia is such a clear-cut No. 1 that it looks like it could beat the Atlanta Braves as well as the Falcons.

As for the other guys, I don’t care where Cincinnati, Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama and the rest of the gang are ranked in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

More importantly, it doesn’t matter. Because while it’s fun to throw up your hands and argue, this stuff always has a way of working itself out.

Alabama-Georgia will have a lot to say about it. Yes, the Crimson Tide would have a really good case if they were to beat the Dawgs in the SEC title game. But let’s let Alabama play Auburn first. I also want to see Oklahoma play Baylor. And Iowa State. And Oklahoma State. And I don't always remember to watch the Big 12.

Ohio State, for all its flaws, will have an airtight case if it runs the table. Which would mean a win over Michigan State. The Spartans obviously are a lock if they win out. And let’s save that Oregon-Ohio State debate for later, too. Because it ultimately isn't likely to come down to that.

And yes, it would be a travesty if an unbeaten Cincinnati gets nudged out for not crushing everyone in its path.

But as the coaches (and politicians) like to say, I’m not going to delve too deeply into hypotheticals.

The beauty of college football is that most of these questions will be answered by what teams do on the field.

Which, by the way, is why it would be really good if the sport went to an eight-team playoff that included five or six conference champions. And minimized all this committee stuff. Let the players decide things on the field. If you don't win your league, have a nice winter.

Things are starting to sort themselves out in the Big Ten. And there’s more to come.

All that needs to be said about Michigan State is. . . Wow!

The Spartans took out Michigan with a performance that lived up to my ``Epic Battle’’ preview headline last week.

Down 30-14, they roared back for a 37-33 win behind five rushing touchdowns from Kenneth ``Herschel’’ Walker III. If he keeps this up, the quarterback stranglehold on the Heisman Trophy could be loosened this season.

If everyone takes care of business, the Spartans’ Nov. 20 trip to Columbus ought to be another huge showdown. What once looked like a tuneup for Ohio State's Nov. 27 trip to Ann Arbor now looks like. . . The Big Game.

Michigan State. Who knew?

And guess what? The Spartans look like the more complete team. They even staged their second-half comeback against Michigan without star receiver Jalen Nailor, who caught four passes for 75 yards before appearing to injure his hand late in the first half.

Meanwhile, Ohio State looked sloppy in its 33-24 slog past Penn State. The Buckeyes had too many miscues, including false-starts on offense and 394 yards allowed on defense, that allowed a Nittany Lions team one week removed from its ridiculous nine-overtime loss to Illinois to hang around way too long.

How will the Buckeyes do the rest of the way? If they get their act together, fine. But the game against Michigan State looks ominous. And Michigan is lurking. Even this week’s trip to Nebraska could be problematic if the Cornhuskers stop shooting themselves in the foot.

Unlikely, of course. If past results are a true indicator, the Cornhuskers—who are 3-6 with Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa to go—have won their last game. And the Scott Frost experiment is likely to end. But let them play the games. And beware, Buckeyes, Badgers and Hawkeyes.

Frost now must make room for Jim Harbaugh in the What Do We Now? Department. Once the perfect hires, Frost and Harbaugh now have put Nebraska and Michigan in the awkward position of needing to find a graceful way to move on from their ``perfect'' hires. Accomplished star quarterbacks returning to their alma maters after winning big at other places? Who knew that would go so badly?

Oh, and by the way, in the Big Ten’s junior-varsity games, Wisconsin stifled Iowa 27-7. Since rising to No. 2 in the nation after their supposedly big (top-five) win over Penn State, the Hawkeyes have scored two touchdowns. With the win, the Badgers say, ``Not so fast,'' to everyone who said they were a disaster. They have re-emerged as the best bet in the Big Ten West.

Yes, Minnesota, which thrashed rebuilding Northwestern 41-14, now is alone atop the Big Ten West. And yes, the Gophers (4-1 in the Big Ten) have won four in a row. But the last three are against Northwestern, Nebraska and Maryland, who have a combined record of 4-12 in conference games.

Rather than question Minnesota’s ability to keep rowing the boat, though, let’s just see how they do at Iowa on Nov. 13 and against Wisconsin on Nov. 27—if they dodge trouble against Illinois and Indiana.

The Gophers, who played well in an opening loss to Ohio State but looked very befuddled in a loss to lowly Bowling Green and a narrow win over Miami of Ohio, are not a model of consistency. And they are banged up, especially at running back.

All of which means that Wisconsin (3-2), which faces Rutgers, Northwestern and Nebraska, who are 3-13 against Big Ten opponents, before its finale at Minnesota keeps looking more and more likely to succeed.

No question, the Badgers deserved all the scorn heaped on them during their 1-3 start. They averaged just 13.3 points in those losses. Quarterback Graham Mertz looked confused and tentative. And Wisconsin’s running game was not up to its usual muscular standards.

And no excuses. But the Badgers’ schedule-maker—the one who gave them Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan—didn’t do them any favors. Did any other team play three top-10 opponents in its first four games?

If Wisconsin had opened with Rutgers and was playing Penn State this week—instead of the other way around— and if it hadn't blown a fourth-quarter lead against Notre Dame in the worst way possible, the Badgers would be viewed very differently today.

But that's college football. You are who you are. For all the whining about the perils of playoff football, every game matters. Although that theory will be tested when the SEC has six teams in a 12-team playoff.

None of that is important now. What matters now is that Wisconsin has a dominant defense—it outplayed an Iowa defense that had received far more accolades—and an improving offense.

And that schedule, which was so daunting at the start of the season, looks much more manageable now.

Even if they win out, no one outside of Madison will give the Badgers a chance against either Ohio State or Michigan State in the Big Ten championship. For good reason. At this point, I don’t disagree.

And as much as I don’t enjoy answering hypothetical questions, here’s a guess at the Final Four: Georgia. Cincinnati. Michigan State or Ohio State. And Alabama or Oklahoma.