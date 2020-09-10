SI.com
A Look Back at Our 2019 Sweet 16s

Herb Gould

 While we’re waiting for the college football season to begin in earnest (and Norman and South Bend and Winston-Salem) this weekend, how about a quick look back at our TMG College Sports pre-season Sweet 16 for 2019?

A year ago, things seemed so much simpler. Reasonable people fearlessly jammed into stadiums, tailgated in tight spaces and watched NCAA hi-jinx from taverns—all without even thinking about wearing a mask.

Chris Dufresne, our dear friend and TMG founder, was ensconced in SoCal, alternately lamenting and needling the Pac-12’s lack of. . . gridiron success.

And on the other side of the country, Mark Blaudschun was poring over his cauldron of stats and pre-season magazines—and magically pulling LSU out of his prediction hat.

Yes, Blau correctly picked LSU to win the national championship.

Excellent work, sir.

Tony Barnhart and I took the blue-chip option, Alabama. Although the Crimson Tide could point to injuries (to the nation’s best wounded quarterback/middle linebacker combination). . . No excuses. LSU was that good, good enough to beat anybody.

Blau gets the TMG Silver Coffee Mug. And the rest of us will get some earplugs.

Seriously. . . nice call, Mark.

That was our biggest hit.

Beyond Alabama, a miss, all four of us were all over Clemson and Oklahoma for the College Football Playoff. Which is the NCAA equivalent of predicting that the sun will rise in the East.

We all had Georgia in our top five. No apologies there. The Dawgs ran into a steamrolling LSU in the SEC title game. But that’s still a fine season to most people.

And we all had what-was-he-thinking moments.

None of us had Ohio State, which came oh-so-close to lining up opposite LSU in the title game, higher than seventh. 

Blaudschun and Barnhart had their eyes on Michigan State. Dufresne had Michigan going all the way and took a flyer on Nebraska. I had a notion about, gulp, Syracuse. And Fresno State. I could explain those. But they are long stories. And as the great philosopher Ron Zook once told me, Nobody Cares.

Then again, I had Penn State in the top 10, ahead of Michigan. Tony had the Nittany Lions ranked low. Our two colleagues didn't mention them.

Blau, who was so prescient about LSU, somehow had Michigan State ahead of Ohio State. And reached for Nebraska while overlooking Penn State and Wisconsin.

Stuff happens.

At least we don’t have to worry about missing on our 2020 Big Ten predictions. But we will miss them.

In more ways than words and rankings can say.

Herb Gould

