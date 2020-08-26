The Gould Standard: No. 14 UCF

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ And here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

After going an eye-popping 13-0 and 12-1 in 2017-18 and playing in back-to-back New Year’s Six bowls, Central Florida came back to earth last season.

The Knights went 10-3 with three road losses by a combined seven points.

With eight starters back on each side of the ball, Josh Heupel, who’s 22-4 in two years at UCF since he succeeded Scott Frost, has all the ingredients to have Central Florida come out on top in what figures to be a very competitive AAC.