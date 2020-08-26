SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

The Gould Standard: No. 14 UCF

Herb Gould

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ And here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

After going an eye-popping 13-0 and 12-1 in 2017-18 and playing in back-to-back New Year’s Six bowls, Central Florida came back to earth last season. 

The Knights went 10-3 with three road losses by a combined seven points.

With eight starters back on each side of the ball, Josh Heupel, who’s 22-4 in two years at UCF since he succeeded Scott Frost, has all the ingredients to have Central Florida come out on top in what figures to be a very competitive AAC.

Comments

Herb Gould

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A JERSEY GUY: No. 14 UCF

UCF can have another Top 20 season, but a New Year's Six Bowl game again, if it can get out of the top heavy AAC.

Mark Blaudschun

Can Manny Diaz get the most of a roster that has the talent to compete in the ACC?

Miami, Manny Diaz facing a critical year with a talented roster

Tom Luicci

Pre-Season College Football Rankings No. 16 Miami

Hurricanes went 6-7 in their first season under Manny Diaz. New QB D'Eriq King should make things better.

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: "Competitive Advantage'' Next COVID-19 Test for CFB

With the actual start of the college football season, literally days away,  CFB teams are facing new challenges.

Mark Blaudschun

The Gould Standard: No. 16 Cincinnati

Luke Fickell has Cincinnati poised for another big year. And with Ohio State sidelined, more people will be watching.

Herb Gould

by

Jcincinnatiredd

A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten Chaos Will Be Part of Delany's Legacy

The Big Ten is in turmoil and new Commissioner Kevin Warren is taking the heat, but former commissioner Jim Delany shares the blame.

Mark Blaudschun

Josh Heupel's Knights Look To Be Loaded Again On Offense

Is UCF Pointing For A New Year's Six Bowl Game This Year?

Tom Luicci

A Jersey Guy: No. 15 Virginia Tech

The Hokies are expected to bounce back after a season of turmoil.

Mark Blaudschun

Why It Makes Sense to Put Teams that Won't Play in a Pre-season Poll

I am including Big Ten & Pac-12 teams in my TMG Sweet 16. Bravo to the AP Poll for doing the same thing.

Herb Gould

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel returns to lead a program that has gone 35-4 the past three seasons.

Tony Barnhart