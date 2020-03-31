If we were immersed in the finish of the NCAA tournament finish and start of the baseball season the way we should be, it would likely be little more than this transaction:

Hired—Luke Yaklich, as head basketball coach, by University of Illinois-Chicago.

Which would be too little. But not by a whole lot, based on UIC’s modest accomplishments.

At this point, I wouldn’t blame you if you opted to move on, saying, ``What’s a UIC?’’

But hang with me a little longer, please. Because every decent-sized city has a UIC or two—a little school where the right coach is capable of bringing in the right players, coaching them up and becoming a team you want to watch. Or watch out for in your bracket, when brackets return.

@@@

Other than the handful of times when UIC played Illinois, as prescribed by politicians, I haven’t thought much about Illinois-Chicago basketball for nearly 40 years.

But there was a time. . . in the early ’80s when I covered their games. When I was a newside reporter, I got my foot in the sports door by doing things like covering UIC hoops, which moved up to Division I in 1981-82. Tom Meyer, eldest son of DePaul coach Ray Meyer, was the low-keyed coach, followed by energetic Willie Little, a popular former high school coach.

At that time, they were the Chikas, not the Flames. They had apparently begun as the Chicas, an homage to Chicago, but changed to Chikas because opponents taunted them, owing to chica meaning ``girl’’ in Spanish. I used to think they changed to Flames because a Chika was some kind of politically incorrect Indian reference. Flames, of course, is a cool reference to the Chicago Fire.

So as you can see, UIC has had its share of identity problems over the years.

UIC, which had a decent arena, sometimes teamed up with Loyola to play doubleheaders. I seem to remember twinbills like UIC-Western Illinois and Loyola-Brooklyn Collge. These games were not easy to cover—especially if you didn't know a whole lot about the teams. The storylines were not as obvious as, say, Illinois-Iowa or Northwestern-Indiana.

I also got a rude introduction to the perils of sportswriting at one of those doubleheaders. At halftime of the second game, I was about to send my story on some kind of primitive word processor. You typed in some codes and then placed a telephone receiver into couplers on top of the machine.

Just as I was about to put the phone into the receiver, the horn went off. My story, displayed on the screen, suddenly blew up. It looked like an atomic bomb mushrooming my story into oblivion.

Honestly, though, it wasn’t a great story. UIC-Western Illinois halftime running? After that, nothing at a Final Four would ever seem difficult.

I happened to bump into Illinois-Chcago again this March. Just before the coronavirus shut down the sports world, the Flames caught fire, so to speak, On the Monday of this year’s aborted conference tournament week, they routed Horizon League champion Wright State in the semi-finals, a show I happened to catch on one of the ESPNs.

They couldn’t finish the job, though. Reverting to form, they fell to Northern Kentucky in the championship game the next night.

Even so, I thought it was a decent step for coach Steve McClain, who always reminded me of that Dennis Hopper character from Hoosiers when he was animatedly stalking the Indiana bench as an assistant to Tom Crean.

I was surprised when UIC fired McClain. There weren't enough fannies in the seats, but the team was respectable. Then again, I don’t claim to know how the Illinois-Chicago world turns these days.

@@@

That said, the new coach, Luke Yaklich, looks like an excellent choice. He checks all the boxes, as they say: Good fit, good guy, good hire.

The problem is, UIC may lead the nation in coaching hires who check all the boxes.

There was former Illini assistant Jimmy Collins (1996-2010), who had a decent UIC run that included three NCAA tournaments; former Wisconsin player and assistant Howard Moore (2010-2015), who struggled through five seasons, and McClain (2015-2020), the former Indiana assistant/Wyoming head coach who didn’t do much on the excitement meter, either.

Collins, a beloved recruiter for Illinois, and Moore, a native Chicagoan, were excellent choices to find local kids who could play. McClain was a dedicated 24/7 coach who brought a lot to the job.

If none of them could get UIC over the hump, why should we think Yaklich will be that guy?

And what’s the appeal of this daunting task for Yaklich, who might have held out for a better offer?

Last spring, Yaklich, 43, was a highly regarded Michigan assistant, highly regarded enough that when John Beilein took the money and ran to the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Yaklich had his supporters to become the Wolverines coach.

When Michigan opted for Juwan Howard, Yaklich became an assistant to Shaka Smart at Texas.

It’s not difficult to see why UIC liked Yaklich: He has worked for some accomplished coaches. He has a terrific rep for coaching defense. And he has good Illinois roots.

He’s from Downstate LaSalle. He coached at his alma mater, LaSalle-Peru, and a couple of other Illinois high schools during a 15-year prep run before becoming an assistant at Illinois State and moving on to Michigan.

Summing up: Here’s a guy who should be plugged into his recruiting turf—although I would advise him to find an assistant or two who knows the playgrounds of the South and West Sides. A guy whose team ought to play good defense. A guy who’s excited about coming back to Illinois.

Those are the pluses.

The minuses: UIC doesn’t get the top Chicago kids. They go everywhere from Kentucky and Duke to all over the Big Ten to DePaul and Loyola. On the other hand, it only takes a few.

The other problem is, Chicago is a tough place for UIC to get noticed. Attendance is . . . not good. It’s a largely commuter school that doesn’t have a lot of time for luxuries like going to games. And Chicago is a pro sports town that needs a lot to warm up to college hoops.

That said, the city was all over Loyola when it made its ridiculous Final Four run. Nobody would ever expect that from UIC, but a little taste of success can go a long way in a big sports-loving city. Chicago fans were into it when Northwestern made its first-ever NCAA appearance. All UIC has to do is occasionally win the Horizon League and get into the NCAA tournament.

Admittedly, those are not easy tasks. But they are not impossible, either.

If Yaklich can do that, he’ll be a hero here. And he will have set himself up for the next job, while leaving UIC a better place. Things haven’t gone that way for his predecessors. But they could go that way for him.

It’s not easy to be UIC. But stranger things have happened.