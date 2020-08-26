SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: Create Athletic Dorms--Now

Mark Blaudschun

Some time I'm amazed at the lack of "adult'' supervision in college football.

The latest obstacle college football officials are facing in their battle to start the 2020 season involves the cluster of positive cases being reported as campuses gear up for a fall semester.

At North Carolina State, athletics has been temporary suspended, at Oklahoma there are so many cases that have reached the football program that Sooner Coach Lincoln Riley--not a fan of playing this season--reported that the depth chart at some positions is down to 1 player. 

At Texas Tech 21 players are sidelined with the COVID-19 issues.

There will be more to come over the next few weeks.

There is also growing chatter of isolating the players as much as possible to create "mini'' on campus bubbles.

Easier said than the done, especially when the outmoded  term of "student-athlete'' is still being spouted and when there are cries of protest coming from Ivory or Ivy (League) towers of having athletes as part of, not apart, from the remaining student population.

But there is one move that can be made RIGHT NOW, which every coach in the country would endorse with enthusiasm.

For this season only, take all the athletes still on campus and put them in ONE dormitory, limited to athletes and closely monitored and secured.

Even on campuses that are filled with students in dorms, you could still have semi control of what happens to your team.

""If the schools that are still playing and they are serious about playing, that's what they should do,'' said one FBS football coach.

This isn't that hard to figure out folks.  Many campuses have dormitories that have easy access to the athletic facilities.

The top tier FBS schools, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State have multi-million dollar practice and training facilities, which could handle not only the football aspect of player's daily lives, but the academic side as well, especially in a world where virtual class room teaching is now being accepted as the norm.

The problem is the NCAA by-laws which basically outlawed athletic dorms--under 50 percent athletes in residence a generation ago.

But that was then. This is now. College athletics, the country, the world is in a crisis mode.

The easiest move, the safest move would be to shut everything down for the season. 

That's not happening--yet.

But as long as you persist with the notion of putting a season together this fall, give it your best effort.

I have heard enough of a  coach or an administrator maintaining that everything is being done "with the safety of the "student-athlete-'' in mind.''

Really?

 Not from what I've seen thus far from the leadership section of CFB.

Cut the BS, change the rules. If you are asking players to take a risk, really do everything you can to protect them.

Put them in athletic dorms now, even if you have to move students around, change some rules.

Mark Blaudschun

