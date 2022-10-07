Skip to main content
A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 6

Time for prime-time teams to show up

Are we having fun yet? 

No, we are not, which is why another 1-5 tumble does not please us.

But it is now October and we need to get serious.

So.

The Picks

Nebraska -3 over RUTGERS

Huskers take their flawed show on the road, where they face a Rutgers team that can't score points. A true challenge for the Nebraska defense. We like the Huskers scoring at least 4 more than the Scarlet Knights.

Nebraska 35, Rutgers 21

NEVADA -3 over Colorado State

Nevada is not very good, Colorado State is worse. Taking Nevada in a romp.

Nevada 31, Colorado State `14 

LSU plus 2.5 vs. Tennessee

LSU getting points at home against a Tennessee team that really hasn't proven itself:

Where do I sign up. LSU covers and wins.

LSU 27, Tennessee 18

Auburn vs. GEORGIA, O/U 49

Bulldogs need to re-establish their superiority, which they will do early and often vs.Auburn. Only question is by how much.

Georgia 41, Auburn 6

UCLA plus 4 vs. Utah

Have some faith in Bruins at home, but Utah is tough..  Going to take a chance that  this is break through game for Coach Chip Kelly's team.

UCLA 28, Utah 24

Buffalo vs. BOWLING GREEN O/U 54

MAC shootout, with last team with ball wins? Take Over

Buffalo 35, Bowling Green 28

Home team in CAPS

LAST WEEK: ATS 1-5

Season to DATE ATS: 10-19-1

