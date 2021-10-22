    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Chris DufresneTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunHerb GouldTMG MavenSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 8
    Publish date:

    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 8

    The fall (literally) continues and we are not happy campers
    Author:

    Enough.

    Def-Con 1 is rapidly approaching. And its one thing to trail The Locksmith, but Mr.  CFB?, who may be that in football knowledge, but in betting experience.

    The last wager Mr. CFB made was on the odds of getting served Sweet tea at a Waffle House.  (A lock).

    So it was another 2-4 week and 20-22 for the season which can not be tolerated.

    And we are going to change our presentation format a bit.

    The Line-up

    1. Ohio State minus 21 at Indiana

    Ohio State needs style points as well as victories. Indiana heading south. Buckeyes roll and cover.

    Ohio State 49, Indiana State 14

    2. Cincinnati  at Navy, plus 28

    Cincinnati needs style points more than Ohio State, but Navy can put together 11 minute drives on the gro7und. Taking the Navy getting the points.

    Cincinnati 35 Navy 13

    3. Oklahoma minus 39 at Kansas

    See Ohio State. Sooners on a roll may cover by halftime.

    Oklahoma 51, Kansas 7

    4. New :Mexico at Wyoming, minus 20

    Traditional MWC rivalry and Cowboys are fired up.

    Wyoming 48, New :Mexico 10

    5. Rice at UAB-minus 23

    New AAC rivalry, Rice thinks its playing Tide. No matter.

    UAB 45, Rice  13

    6. South Carolina at Texas A&M, minus 20

    Aggies happy that Jimbo says he is not going to LSU. Celebrate with win over SC (not USC)

    Texas A&M 42, South Carolina 3

    Last week: 2-4

    Season: 20-22

    mark-blaudschun

    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 8

    1 minute ago
    mark-blaudschun

    TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Ed Orgeron

    14 hours ago
    Scott Frost at IL
    mark-blaudschun

    Extra Points: Will Glory Days ever return at Miami, FSU or Nebraska?

    Oct 21, 2021
    Iowa fans
    herb-gould

    Iowa Hopes Grounded. Will Big Ten East Be Next?

    Oct 19, 2021
    Ed Orgeron
    tony-barnhart

    What we learned: Coach O is out. Will LSU go after Jimbo?

    Oct 17, 2021
    mark-blaudschun

    College FB Plus: Few Ayes for Texas

    Oct 17, 2021
    thumbnail_New Locksmith Pick Six
    tmg-maven

    The Locksmith's Pick Six for Week 7

    Oct 15, 2021
    Stetson Bennett vs. Arkansas
    tony-barnhart

    Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 7

    Oct 15, 2021