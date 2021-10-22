A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 8

Enough.

Def-Con 1 is rapidly approaching. And its one thing to trail The Locksmith, but Mr. CFB?, who may be that in football knowledge, but in betting experience.

The last wager Mr. CFB made was on the odds of getting served Sweet tea at a Waffle House. (A lock).

So it was another 2-4 week and 20-22 for the season which can not be tolerated.

And we are going to change our presentation format a bit.

The Line-up

1. Ohio State minus 21 at Indiana

Ohio State needs style points as well as victories. Indiana heading south. Buckeyes roll and cover.

Ohio State 49, Indiana State 14

2. Cincinnati at Navy, plus 28

Cincinnati needs style points more than Ohio State, but Navy can put together 11 minute drives on the gro7und. Taking the Navy getting the points.

Cincinnati 35 Navy 13

3. Oklahoma minus 39 at Kansas

See Ohio State. Sooners on a roll may cover by halftime.

Oklahoma 51, Kansas 7

4. New :Mexico at Wyoming, minus 20

Traditional MWC rivalry and Cowboys are fired up.

Wyoming 48, New :Mexico 10

5. Rice at UAB-minus 23

New AAC rivalry, Rice thinks its playing Tide. No matter.

UAB 45, Rice 13

6. South Carolina at Texas A&M, minus 20

Aggies happy that Jimbo says he is not going to LSU. Celebrate with win over SC (not USC)

Texas A&M 42, South Carolina 3





Last week: 2-4

Season: 20-22