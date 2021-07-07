A Jersey Guy: Miami ready to be an NIL leader in ACC

With a new season ready to begin, Miami looks like an NIL front runner in compensation for its players.

His name is Dan Lambert and he is a University of Miami backer who wants to see the Canes' back at the main table--ASAP.

In the past, any excess "generosity'' from people like Lambert would have and did have serious consequences for the Miami program which once had an Alabama and Clemson dynastic appearance.

Not any more.

New rules, opened by the US Supreme Court and then ever so reluctantly by the NCAA, changed that.

Now it's an open mark in terms of Name, Image and License (NIL) in the high speed lane of big time college athletics.

In his non-Miami booster life, Lambert is a south Florida businessman who owns a Florida-based chain of mixed martial arts and gyms.

What he offered on Tuesday to every Miami football player on scholarship (90) was a simple business deal: a monthly payment of $500 to advertise his gyms on social media.

Lambert has set aside a budget of more than half a million dollars for "payroll''' for Miami players who simply have to endorse American Top Team, Labnert's training facilities.

Lambert, who has fretted over the past 20 years as Miami arch rival schools such as Florida and Florida State have competed for and won national championships, while Miami has been almost invisible, also has another plan.

He has started a corporation called Bring Back The U, whose main mission will be to find ways to compensate Miami players.

Lambert makes it clear that he wants to follow the new rules, which went into effect on July 1.

"There are improper ways of fans supporting their players and now there's a legal way to do it,""Lambert told ESPN. "And if there is a legal way, and you can dot the I's and cross the T's, I'm going to do it.''

With the various Power 5 conferences opening the 2021 college football season with media day events next week, the message Lambert is sending to the ACC and the rest of the country is clear: we want the best players and we will compensate them to be Hurricanes.

Miami QB Deriq King set the tone a week ago when he announced plans which could give him a six figure income.

Looming even larger than the initial deals are those made in the future for recruits and transfers who will be conducting their meetings with financial representatives.

Trickling down to the coaching level, the questions are also obvious: Will college football become more of a have and have not system, with the schools offering the best packages getting the best talent.

Count on it being a prime topic discussion among the media and coaches at the first i person meetings since the Pandemic began 16 months ago.