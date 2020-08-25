A JERSEY GUY: "Competitive Advantage'' Next COVID-19 Test for CFB

Let's start with some facts.

1. North Carolina State has "shut down all athletic activities for the time being'' because of clusters of COVID-19 positive cases on campus

2. The Wolf Pack is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech.

3. Virginia Tech is currently conducting practice, preparing for its season opener against North Carolina State on Sept. 12.

Now fast forward the clock one week, same situation. The start of the ACC season is less than two weeks away for both teams, game plans are being worked on.

Or make it Monday, Sept. 7, game week.

But....Tech is practicing, preparing, NC State is in a holding pattern.

How does State and Coach Dave Doeren and his staff prepare for a game without the benefit of practice?

Welcome to the world of college football in 2020.

In this case, there is an escape hatch for the Wolfpack, which Virginia Tech would have to accept.

Both teams have open dates on Sept. 26th, the game could be played in that slot and don't bet against that announcement being made sooner rather than later

But that is an issue with a solution.

If forced, both teams could move the game to Dec. 12, built in open date for the entire league.

"We have to go over issues, we have never dealt with before,'' said North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham, who had to deal with a suspension of football for several days last week.

The issue is not confined to the ACC or to Power conferences.

"It's part of the protocol we have been dealing with,'' said American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco. ""We have some byes worked into the schedule, but we might run into a situation in which a team doesn't have any QBs. How do we deal with it. Postpone it. Cancel the game. There are no easy answers.''

Road trips are another issue.

Most, if not all teams charter flights, so getting in and out of a city is not a major obstacle.

But what happens when you arrive?

Check into a hotel, which is then also used as pre and post game locker room since almost every visiting locker room can not meet social distancing standards.

Do coaches make their halftime speeches in tends in the end zone, the way it is done in many high schools (without the tents)?

Do you take buses instead of planes in shorter distances?

Do you fly in and out of a city in the same day?

All of this increases the pressure enormously, forcing them to prepare two sets of game plans each week, one for their opponent on the field, one for COVID-19 issues.