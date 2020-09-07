SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: No. 2 Alabama

Mark Blaudschun

When you talk Alabama football in the present tense you have to start and stop with Coach Nick Saban.

Where do you want to start? He (along with former Bama coach Paul Bryant) in The GOAT class.

We won't go with some obvious numbers such as national championships and SEC titles and overall victories compared to losses (23 in 13 seasons in Tuscaloosda).

Let's start with this.

 The Tide  finished with an 11-2 record and was devastated because they weren't in the Football Final Four for the first time in six seasons. Or how about this: 41 Alabama players selected in the last four NFL drafts.

One of them was quarterback Tua Tagavailoa, who was a lottery pick of the Miami Dolphins last spring.

No worries. Saban has 14 starters returning, a locker room full of four star prospects.

And oh, yes, QB? That job for now will go to Mac Jones, who was Tua's apprentice last season and threw 14 TD (3 interceptions) in a replacement role.

But just for insurance, Saban has a recruit from California named Bryce Young, who was the top QB recruit in the country.

The wall that Alabama is facing is Clemson, which should again create an interesting battle.

