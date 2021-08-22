A Jersey Guy: No. 6 Texas A&M

The Aggies need to climb out of the shadows cast by Alabama, LSU and perhaps once again Texas.

We admit it. We may be too optimistic on this one, because more often than not Texas A&M seldom lives up to the expectations, many of which they create.

Jimbo Fisher, the $75 million coach the Aggies brought into revive football has done a nice job in College Station.

The Aggies climbed into the Top 10 last season and went 9-1 and made a strong argument for Final Four consideration.

The Aggies have 9 starters returning on defense, but will miss QB Kelly Mond, A&M's career leader in total offense.

The schedule is tolerable. They shouldn't be really challenged until Oct. 9 when they face Alabama. And the Tide has to come to Aggieland.

There is enough talent on offense to get things done, led by all SEC RB Isaiah Spiller.

QB is the biggest ?

Either Haynes King or Zach Calzada will have to do the job.

Fisher says it will be a training camp battle.

Top 10 looks like lock.

Higher than that will probably require an upset of Bama