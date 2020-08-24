SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

A JERSEY GUY: CFB Season starting on Saturday Night

Mark Blaudschun

Yes, we will have college football--for at least one game--on Saturday night in Montgomery, Alabama--on ESPN.

It will be an FCS battle between those two long time rivals, Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley Conference and Central Arkansas of the Southland Confernence.

Two schools separated  by about five hours on I-40, but the game will be played in Montgomery, Alabama, but that is a minor detail.

The key element here is that this wild and crazy summer of COVID-19, filled with all sorts of chaos and controversy now has an actual starting date that you can almost touch.

But with many students back on campus this week, there still remains five days for someone, somewhere to hit the stop button.

Until then, Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.

Plans are being made for  a more active slate of games on Labor Day weekend and then an almost full schedule, mainly of non conference games on Sept. 12.

If there is one goal to playing, it was expressed on Monday by American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco.

""The key to the season,'' said Aresco. ""Is not to have anyone on the field test positive. 

Aresco conceded there were numerous obstacles and challenges to face even if games are played and that just playing one game doesn't guarantee anything.

There have been some interesting twists to the CFB tales the past several days.

Schools such as Pittsburgh and Boston College, who lost their non-conference opener on Sept. 12 have spent the past several days looking for opponents who will give their players some some new challenges before opening the ACC season on Sept. 19.

The problem is lack of inventory--especially teams that appear to be "beatable'', which generally means going down to the FCS level for a week.

For Boston College and new coach Jeff Hafley, who is scheduled to make his BC coaching debut on Sept. 19 at Duke, it might be time to make a calculated risk-reward move.

Why not open the season at Alumni Stadium on Friday night with a national television audience (ESPN?, ACC Network?) against a team the Eagles concluded their season against last year, Cincinnati.

The Bearcats coached by Luke Fickell, spanked the Eagles in a bowl game last season, shortly before Hafley took over, but after he was hired.

Cincinnati is a pre-season contender in the American Athletic Conference, while the boys from Vegas have tabbed the over/under line on BC victories for this season at a meager 4.5 games.

Still, it wouldn't be a way to showcase BC and new starting QB Phil Jurkovec and get some national television recruiting exposure.

Just a thought.

BC will probably either schedule an FCS opponent or leave the week blank as they prepare for Duke.

Elsewhere there are other abnormalities which have appeared.

With a growing trend of schools conducting on-line, instead of in-person classes on campus, Tulane, another AAC school, has released information stating that ALL of its classes will be in person experiences.

What a thing.

 Going to college and actually attending a class.

As Aresco pointed out, the Tulane campus is large and spread out and could also be set up for classes taught in outdoor venues, with tents and chairs set up.

Again, a  refreshing concept.

Tulane is also testing each member of the student body of more than 6,700 students.

Obviously, there is a long stretch of highway ahead, which looks anything but smooth, with numerous pot holes, for the college football season of 2020 to get some traction.

But for now--it is Game Week.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A JERSEY GUY: NO. 16 Memphis

The Countdown for a CFB season and a No. 1 team begins in the AAC with Memphis.

Mark Blaudschun

by

RascalKing

No. 16: Cincinnati Bearcats

Luke Fickell has Cincinnati poised for another big year. And with Ohio State sidelined, more people will be watching.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Can CFB Be Played Without Students On Campus?

College football teams may be in a for a huge surprise if they actually get to play the games they say they want to play.

Mark Blaudschun

College Football Teams now Scrambling for Games

After a summer of uncertainty about there would even be a college football season this fall, teams are not only getting ready to play, but looking for non-conference opponents.

Mark Blaudschun

Gap Between College Football Players and Student Body Growing Larger

As college football players become more isolated from campus life, the chances of an actual football season this fall increase. It is part of an expanding trend.

Mark Blaudschun

Welcome to the CFB World of Student-Employees

Since money is the driving force behind college football, put in rules that makes that work.

Mark Blaudschun

SEC Football's Home Field Advantage, Game Day Atmosphere will take a Big Hit from COVID-19

Because of the virus, some SEC stadiums will be limited to only 20 percent capacity for games this season

Tony Barnhart

The Price for Playing College Football keeps Increasing

The battle to save the 2020 college football season continues, but so does the cost.

Mark Blaudschun

Warren Fumbled on Canceling Early. But Expect Everyone to Cancel Eventually.

Despite SEC, ACC & Big 12 plans, Covid-19 still tracking to snuff college football season

Herb Gould

Big Ten Failure To Communicate Jumps Off The Charts

The Big Ten has always prided itself as being trend setters and leaders in collegiate athletics and academics. Not this time.

Mark Blaudschun