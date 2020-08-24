A JERSEY GUY: CFB Season starting on Saturday Night

Yes, we will have college football--for at least one game--on Saturday night in Montgomery, Alabama--on ESPN.

It will be an FCS battle between those two long time rivals, Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley Conference and Central Arkansas of the Southland Confernence.

Two schools separated by about five hours on I-40, but the game will be played in Montgomery, Alabama, but that is a minor detail.

The key element here is that this wild and crazy summer of COVID-19, filled with all sorts of chaos and controversy now has an actual starting date that you can almost touch.

But with many students back on campus this week, there still remains five days for someone, somewhere to hit the stop button.

Until then, Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.

Plans are being made for a more active slate of games on Labor Day weekend and then an almost full schedule, mainly of non conference games on Sept. 12.

If there is one goal to playing, it was expressed on Monday by American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco.

""The key to the season,'' said Aresco. ""Is not to have anyone on the field test positive.

Aresco conceded there were numerous obstacles and challenges to face even if games are played and that just playing one game doesn't guarantee anything.

There have been some interesting twists to the CFB tales the past several days.

Schools such as Pittsburgh and Boston College, who lost their non-conference opener on Sept. 12 have spent the past several days looking for opponents who will give their players some some new challenges before opening the ACC season on Sept. 19.

The problem is lack of inventory--especially teams that appear to be "beatable'', which generally means going down to the FCS level for a week.

For Boston College and new coach Jeff Hafley, who is scheduled to make his BC coaching debut on Sept. 19 at Duke, it might be time to make a calculated risk-reward move.

Why not open the season at Alumni Stadium on Friday night with a national television audience (ESPN?, ACC Network?) against a team the Eagles concluded their season against last year, Cincinnati.

The Bearcats coached by Luke Fickell, spanked the Eagles in a bowl game last season, shortly before Hafley took over, but after he was hired.

Cincinnati is a pre-season contender in the American Athletic Conference, while the boys from Vegas have tabbed the over/under line on BC victories for this season at a meager 4.5 games.

Still, it wouldn't be a way to showcase BC and new starting QB Phil Jurkovec and get some national television recruiting exposure.

Just a thought.

BC will probably either schedule an FCS opponent or leave the week blank as they prepare for Duke.

Elsewhere there are other abnormalities which have appeared.

With a growing trend of schools conducting on-line, instead of in-person classes on campus, Tulane, another AAC school, has released information stating that ALL of its classes will be in person experiences.

What a thing.

Going to college and actually attending a class.

As Aresco pointed out, the Tulane campus is large and spread out and could also be set up for classes taught in outdoor venues, with tents and chairs set up.

Again, a refreshing concept.

Tulane is also testing each member of the student body of more than 6,700 students.

Obviously, there is a long stretch of highway ahead, which looks anything but smooth, with numerous pot holes, for the college football season of 2020 to get some traction.

But for now--it is Game Week.